Hear new DC Tom Allen speak publicly at Recruiting Wrap

David Hood by Senior Writer -

New defensive coordinator Tom Allen will make his first public appearance in Clemson at the 2025 Chick-fil-A Fil Recruiting Wrap-Up hosted by Fort Hill Clemson Club. Allen, announced as the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator last week by head coach Dabo Swinney, will attend the Recruiting Wrap, held inside the Poe Indoor Facility, on Feb. 5th. The 2025 Chick-fil-A Recruiting Wrap-Up hosted by Fort Hill Clemson Club exists to raise need-based scholarship dollars to help LOCAL (Pickens & Oconee counties & Pendleton High) students attend Clemson University. All proceeds go toward scholarships & this event typically raises over $100,000 yearly. Since the first event, over 300 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students, so your ticket & auction purchases have a great impact in our community. While this fun event is all about Dabo and his staff introducing football mid-year enrollees, we are excited to announce that Allen will also be on hand for remarks. You don’t want to miss this first opportunity to hear him speak publicly! Another exciting announcement is that this year the players will be autographing items and taking photos with attendees after the program, during which attendees will get a glimpse of their personalities while hearing stories of their recruitment and how they plan to impact Clemson football. Those of us who heard Nolan Hauser share his story last year were not surprised by his heroics in the ACC Championship game! In addition to the event, there’s a fabulous online auction that will be live on Feb 4th-6th. We feel this auction can’t be topped regarding items and experiences available! In addition to unique Clemson memorabilia autographed by current coaches, former coaches, and players, there are terrific experiences such as: -Brunch with Kathleen Swinney

-Cajun Cafe tickets for a baseball game against Notre Dame

-Golf for 3 with former coach Jeff Scott

-4 tickets in Chairman seats at an Atlanta Braves game

-Golf lessons with current & former coaches

-Several private dinners with coaches

-“Watch practice” experiences with many teams, including gymnastics, which was very sought after last year

Also, Local businesses have been so generous with donations, including Chick-fil-A of Clemson and Seneca’s Herb Tyler donating a full season tailgating package and being our Title Sponsor. To purchase tickets, preview & register for the auction, just text Dabo to 76278! And know that your support will help students in your community be able to enjoy the Clemson experience! You can also click on this link.

