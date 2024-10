Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 8, October 17-19. Thursday, October 17 Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced Friday, October 18 Florida State at Duke – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – previously announced Saturday, October 19 Miami at Louisville – Noon ET on ABC Virginia at Clemson – Noon ET on ACC Network Wake Forest at UConn – Noon ET on CBS Sports Network – previously announced Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium) NC State at California – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network SMU at Stanford – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network Breakfast, then ball.



