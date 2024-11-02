CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech

Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 2 23:54

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners confirmed this evening that Clemson’s game at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 9 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Friday, November 8

California at Wake Forest – 8 p.m. ET on ACCN – as previously announced

Saturday, November 9

Miami at Georgia Tech – noon ET on ESPN

Syracuse at Boston College – noon ET on The CW

Clemson at Virginia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Duke at NC State – 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC – as previously announced

Virginia at Pitt – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville
WATCH: Clemson fans throw debris onto field after questionable call
WATCH: Clemson fans throw debris onto field after questionable call
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts