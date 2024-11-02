|
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners confirmed this evening that Clemson’s game at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 9 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Friday, November 8 California at Wake Forest – 8 p.m. ET on ACCN – as previously announced Saturday, November 9 Miami at Georgia Tech – noon ET on ESPN Syracuse at Boston College – noon ET on The CW Clemson at Virginia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Duke at NC State – 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC – as previously announced Virginia at Pitt – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
