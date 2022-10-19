Former Tiger assistant coaches included on odds for next NCAA coach fired

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

College sports can be very lucrative but short-lived for a head football coach that doesn't win enough.

The hot seat for coaches can be sizzling, with massive salaries and huge expectations for a program. You can even bet on coaching hirings and firings in this day and age.

BetOnline released their next NCAA coach fired odds on Wednesday with Auburn's Bryan Harsin as the frontrunner with 10/11 odds, followed by USF's Jeff Scott (7/2), Stanford's David Shaw (6/1), Navy's Ken Niumatalolo (7/1), and Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (7/1).

Further down the list included Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher at 19/2 odds, followed by West Virginia's Neal Brown (19/2), Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz (10/1), Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald (11/1), Oklahoma's Brent Venables (22/1), Louisville's Scott Satterfield (22/1), Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman (50/1).

Both Scott and Venables were excellent assistant coaches at Clemson, and it remains to see how well they do as first-time head coaches in the college ranks.

I'm sure Clemson fans have fond memories of both coaches and would welcome them back in Tiger Town if the opportunity was there one day.