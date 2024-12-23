Former ESPN analyst Pollack has Klubnik in 2025 Heisman race

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack has Klubnik in 2025 Heisman race

TigerNet Staff by

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack came away very impressed with Cade Klubnik's night in Austin on Saturday. Against the nation's in pass defense (yards allowed), Klubnik tossed for 336 yards with three touchdowns and a lone pick coming off of a deflection. He also gained some tough yards on the ground rushing. "I think he'll stay," Pollack said of where Klubnik will play in 2025. "And I think Cade Klubnik will be in the Heisman conversation next year. That's how good I think he is. What he did to Texas. Texas gave up four touchdown passes all year; he had three. And he was dropping the deep ball in the bucket. He was making plays. And again, (Klubnik had) no run game to speak of..." BetOnline has Klubnik at +1600 odds for the 2025 Heisman race, which is tied for 10th-best with South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers. Pollack went on to discuss what stood out most to him about the matchup: the mismatch in physicality between Texas and Clemson. "That's the game. The game for Clemson is 'I'm not physical enough to run the football and I'm not physical enough to stop the run.' That's a bad combination man. That's the easiest thing for people to get into formations and do...You end up giving up run after run after run. It's got to be frustrating if I'm a Clemson fan to watch me get beat like that physically. And to not be where I'm supposed to be and not corral the football. Those are things you can control." Pollack added that he thought it was "a bad call" to throw a flag on Tre Williams for an illegal block, which took a touchdown off the board from the Tigers and they instead later settled for a field goal on the drive.

