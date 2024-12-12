Former Clemson WR to visit Louisville

Former Clemson WR Troy Stellato to visit Louisville

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson receiver Troy Stellato announced via social media that he will be visiting Louisville on Thursday. Stellato was officially in the transfer portal on December 3. This will be his first official visit looking for a new home. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has nothing but love for Stellato as he understands that some players are looking for more playing time. "He just wants a bigger role," Swinney said during last week's press conference. "He's a great kid. You all know I love the Italian Stallion. He's one of my favorite dudes. He loves football. He wants to be the one or two, and that's just not where he is. He could be, and he has been here or there, but with the guys we have on the roster and the guys coming back, he wanted a little bigger role." Swinney said he would support Stellato in finding his next college destination. "He hasn't done anything wrong or burned a bridge," Swinney said. "I want to try to help him if I can." In 2024, Stellato had 25 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. His season was cut short in November when he tore a ligament in his thumb that ruled him out for the rest of the season. Back in 2023, he had 39 receptions for 337 yards and a touchdown.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now