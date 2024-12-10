Five Tigers honored on AP All-ACC teams

Clemson had two first-team picks and five overall in the Associated Press All-ACC teams. Right tackle Blake Miller, who also filled in at left tackle at Pitt this season, and Butkus Award finalist Barrett Carter were first-team picks. Wide receiver Antonio Williams and defenders TJ Parker and Avieon Terrell made the second-team selections. PFF hasn't named its all-conference teams yet, but freshmen Bryant Wesco and Sammy Brown were on the all-Championship Week team for the weekend. Clemson had 10 picks over three teams in the conference's official All-ACC picks. Miller Clemson bio 2024: First-team All-ACC selection by both the conference and the AP … played 54 snaps in season opener vs. No. 1 Georgia … played 42 snaps as Clemson recorded a school-record 525 first-half yards and allowed no sacks amid its 712 total yards vs. Appalachian State … played 54 snaps as Clemson’s starters ran out to a 52-7 third-quarter lead in a win vs. NC State … played 59 snaps vs. Stanford as Clemson reached the 40-point mark for a third straight game … played 77 snaps in powering Clemson to 500 yards, including 265 on the ground, at Florida State … played 73 snaps as Clemson posted more than 300 passing yards and exceeded 200 rushing yards at Wake Forest … played 79 snaps vs. Virginia as Clemson produced 539 yards and held the ‘Hoos without a sack … played 104 snaps in helping Phil Mafah to 171 rushing yards vs. Louisville … played 83 snaps at Virginia Tech, pushing him past 2,500 snaps from scrimmage for his career … played all 74 snaps — including 73 of them at left tackle after an injury to Elyjah Thurmon on the game’s opening play — along a shuffled offensive line in a comeback win at Pitt … played 31 snaps as Clemson rolled up 302 rushing yards vs. The Citadel … played 72 snaps vs. No. 16 South Carolina, helping neutralize a defensive front that ranked third in the nation in sacks prior the game … played 74 snaps in Clemson’s dramatic ACC Championship Game win vs. No. 8 SMU. Carter Clemson bio 2024: Butkus Award finalist, joining Levon Kirkland (1990), Keith Adams (2000), Dorian O’Daniel (2017), Tre Lamar (2018, Isaiah Simmons (2019) and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (2023) among Clemson players to earn finalist selections all-time … Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist … Midseason All-American, per The Athletic and Sports Illustrated … first-team All-ACC selection by both the conference and the AP … contributed four tackles vs. No. 1 Georgia … recorded one pass breakup vs. Appalachian State … posted seven tackles (one for loss) vs. NC State … notched 11 tackles with a career-high tying 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack vs. Stanford … credited with 10 tackles (one for loss), one sack and a pass breakup at Florida State … accrued five tackles (1.5 for loss) and posted a sack in a third straight game at Wake Forest … added three tackles and a pass breakup vs. Virginia … recorded one tackle and a pass breakup vs. Louisville … credited by the coaches with four tackles (0.5 for loss) and two pass breakups at Virginia Tech … led Clemson with 12 tackles (2.0 for loss), a half-sack and a pass breakup at Pitt, surpassing 30.0 tackles for loss for his career in the process … credited with six tackles and recorded a four-yard rushing touchdown vs. The Citadel, becoming the first Clemson defensive player to score an offensive touchdown since 2020 … added seven tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup vs. No. 16 South Carolina. ... added eight tackles, one TFL and a pass breakup vs. SMU. Williams Clemson bio 2024: First-team All-ACC selection … second-team All-ACC selection by the AP … versatile weapon who joined C.J. Spiller (2008 and 2009), Jacoby Ford (2009) and Sammy Watkins (2012) as the fourth Clemson player since 2000 to record a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single season … recorded the ninth season in school history with double-digit touchdown receptions and became the first Clemson player with double-digit touchdown receptions in a season since Tee Higgins in 2019 (13) … recorded team highs with six receptions for 76 yards vs. No. 1 Georgia … caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and gained 40 yards on five punt returns vs. Appalachian State … recorded the second multi-touchdown game of his career in catching two touchdowns among his three receptions for 39 yards vs. NC State … gained 37 yards on a team-high four receptions and added a 12-yard rush vs. Stanford … posted a then-career-high 157 all-purpose yards at Florida State, the first 100-yard all-purpose game of his career, as he posted a then-career-high 84 receiving yards on three receptions and a touchdown while adding a career-high 36 rushing yards on two carries and returned two punts for 37 yards … recorded six receptions for 69 yards with a touchdown reception and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass at Wake Forest, becoming the first Clemson player to catch a touchdown pass and throw a touchdown pass in a single game since C.J. Spiller accomplished the feat (and rushed for a touchdown) against NC State in 2009; Williams joined Spiller and Jacoby Ford (2009 against Coastal Carolina) as the third Clemson player to accomplish the feat since 1996 … recorded three receptions for 44 yards, a 36-yard rushing touchdown (the first of his career) and a 34-yard pass completion vs. Virginia, becoming the first Clemson non-quarterback to complete a pass in back-to-back games the game’s opposing head coach Tony Elliott did so as a receiver at Clemson in 2002 … caught seven passes for 27 yards and a touchdown vs. Louisville … gained 48 yards on five receptions at Virginia Tech … recorded career highs in all-purpose yards (163), receiving yards (149) and receptions (13) and matched his career high with two touchdown receptions at Pitt … his 13 receptions at Pitt were the most by a Clemson player since both Mike Williams (15) and Artavis Scott (13) reached the mark against Pitt in 2016 and tied for the fourth-most in a game in Clemson history … caught five passes for 72 yards and tied his career high with two receiving touchdowns vs. The Citadel, becoming the first Clemson player to catch multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games since Tee Higgins caught multiple touchdowns in three straight games against Wake Forest, South Carolina and Virginia in 2019 … recorded game highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (99) vs. No. 16 South Carolina … caught five passes for 50 yards vs. No. 8 SMU, including a 17-yard gain that set up the Tigers’ ACC Championship-winning field goal Parker Clemson bio 2024: Second-team All-ACC selection by both the conference and the AP … contributed two tackles vs. No. 1 Georgia … added four tackles (one for loss) vs. Appalachian State … recorded five tackles (2.0 for loss), a career-high-tying 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble vs. NC State … posted six tackles (one for loss) with a sack and a forced fumble vs. Stanford … tallied three tackles (1.5 for loss) and a sack at Florida State … added four tackles (0.5 for loss) at Wake Forest … recorded a sack among his two tackles (one for loss) vs. Virginia … made three tackles vs. Louisville … credited with seven tackles (1.5 for loss) and a forced fumble at Virginia Tech … recorded one of the most dominant performances in school history at Pitt, earning Bednarik Award National Player of the Week, Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after he collected seven tackles (5.0 for loss), a school-record-tying 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup … his four-sack effort at Pitt matched Keith Adams vs. Duke in 1999, Andre Branch vs. Virginia Tech in 2011 and Austin Bryant vs. Auburn in 2017, and his 5.0 tackles for loss were the most by a Clemson player since Clelin Ferrell’s 5.0 tackles for loss at NC State in 2017 … credited with one tackle vs. The Citadel … recorded eight tackles (2.0 for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against No. 16 South Carolina; the forced fumble was his fifth of the season and tied Brandon Maye’s school record from 2009, and his sack was his 10th of the season to give him the first double-digit sack season by a Clemson player since Clelin Ferrell in 2018. ... added eight tackles, 3.5 for loss with a sack and a forced fumble vs. SMU. Terrell Clemson bio 2024: Second-team All-ACC selection by both the conference and the AP … contributed six tackles and was credited by the coaching staff with a pass breakup vs. No. 1 Georgia … notched two tackles and a career-high four pass breakups vs. Appalachian State … recorded two tackles and the first forced fumble and first fumble recovery of his career vs. NC State … made two tackles and posted his first interception of the season vs. Stanford … accrued six tackles (1.5 for loss) and an interception at Florida State for his third straight game with a takeaway … posted five tackles and two pass breakups at Wake Forest … collected six tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and his first career sack vs. Virginia … made five tackles vs. Louisville … credited with five tackles and a pass breakup at Virginia Tech … notched six tackles (2.0 for loss) at Pitt … credited with one tackle against The Citadel and recorded both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery when he chased a ball-carrier 50 yards downfield and ripped the ball away into his possession in one motion … added another forced fumble and contributed four tackles and a pass breakup vs. No. 16 South Carolina. ... added nine tackles and a pass breakup vs. SMU. AP All-ACC First team Offense QB — Cam Ward, Miami, 6-2, 223, R-Sr., West Columbia, Texas u_RB — Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, 6-0, 220, Jr., Clayton, North Carolina RB — Brashard Smith, SMU, 5-10, 196, Sr., Richmond Heights, Florida u_WR — Xavier Restrepo, Miami, 5-10, 198, R-Sr., Coconut Creek, Florida WR — Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville, 6-3, 195, R-Sr., Bradenton, Florida u-TE — Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 236, R-Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida OT — Blake Miller, Clemson, 6-6, 315, Jr., Strongsville, Ohio OT — Brian Parker II, Duke, 6-5, 300, R-Soph., Cincinnati OG — Willie Lampkin, North Carolina, 5-11, 290, Sr., Lakeland, Florida OG — Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, 6-4, 310, Jr., Royston, Georgia C — Drew Kendall, Boston College, 6-4, 299, R-Jr., Norwell, Massachusetts PK — Andres Borregales, Miami, 5-11, 170, Jr., Miami All-purpose — Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh, 5-8, 175, Jr., Miami Gardens, Florida Defense u-DE — Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 6-2, 247, Sr., Williamstown, New Jersey DE — Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., Virginia Tech, 6-3, 252, R-Sr., Portsmouth, Virginia DT — Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 290, Gr., Raleigh, North Carolina DT — Simeon Barrow Jr., Miami, 6-3, 290, R-Sr., Grovetown, Georgia LB — Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 225, R-Soph., East Orange, New Jersey LB — Teddye Buchanan, Cal, 6-2, 235, R-Sr., San Francisco LB — Barrett Carter, Clemson, 6-1, 230, Sr., Suwanee, Georgia u-CB — Nohl Williams, Cal, 6-1, 200, R-Sr., Oxnard, California CB — Chandler Rivers, Duke, 5-10, 180, Jr., Beaumont, Texas S — Jonas Sanker, Virginia, 6-1, 210, Sr., Charlottesville, Virginia S — Mishael Powell, Miami, 6-1, 210, R-Sr., Seattle P — Alex Mastromanno, Florida State, 6-1, 241, R-Sr., Melbourne, Australia Second team Offense QB — Kyle McCord, Syracuse, 6-3, 220, Sr., Mount Laurel, New Jersey RB — Brayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, 5-11, 209, Sr., Paulsboro, New Jersey RB — Isaac Brown, Louisville, 5-9, 190, Fr., Homestead, Florida WR — Antonio Williams, Clemson, 5-11, 190, R-Soph., Irmo, South Carolina WR — Jackson Meeks, Syracuse, 6-2, 210, Sr., Phenix City, Alabama TE — Elijah Arroyo, Miami, 6-4, 245, R-Jr., Frisco, Texas OT — Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, 6-8, 309, Gr., Norwell, Massachusetts OT — Francis Mauigoa, Miami, 6-6, 315, Soph., Ili'ili, American Samoa OG — Caleb Krings, Duke, 6-3, 317, Gr., Fayetteville, North Carolina OG — Logan Parr, SMU, 6-4, 316, Sr., Helotes, Texas C — (tie), Zeke Correll, N.C. State, 6-3, 310, Gr., Cincinnati; Jakai Clark, SMU, 6-3, 334, Gr., Loganville, Georgia PK — Collin Rogers, SMU, 6-4, 219, Jr., Prattville, Alabama All-purpose — Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, 6-0, 220, Jr., Clayton, North Carolina Defense DE — Davin Vann, N.C. State, 6-2, 280, Gr., Cary, North Carolina DE — T.J. Parker, Clemson, 6-3, 265, Soph., Phenix City, Alabama DT — Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU, 6-4, 294, Sr., Middle Village, New York DT — Kendy Charles, Duke, 6-0, 280, Gr., Orange Park, Florida LB — Kobe Wilson, SMU, 6-0, 225, Sr., Snellville, Georgia LB — Branson Combs, Wake Forest, 6-3, 228, Sr., Evansville, Indiana LB — (tie), Franciso Mauigoa, Miami, 6-3, 230, Sr., Ili'ili, American Samoa; Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh, CB — Quincy Riley, Louisville, 6-0, 195, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina CB — Avieon Terrell, Clemson, 5-11, 180, Soph., Atlanta S — Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU, 6-1, 202, Jr., Dallas S — Terry Moore, Duke, 6-1, 200, Jr., Washington, North Carolina P — (tie) Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse, 6-1, 197, Jr., Camarillo, California; Lachlan Wilson, Cal, R-Sr., Eaglemont, Australia Coach of the Year — Rhett Lashlee, SMU Offensive Player of the Year — Cam Ward, Miami Defensive Player of the Year — Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College Newcomer of the Year -- Cam Ward, Miami ('U' = unanimous selection) Voting panel: Lia Assimakopoulos, Dallas Morning News; Brent Axe, Syracuse.com, Syracuse, New York; Chad Bishop, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Jordan Crammer, WNCN-TV, Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jerry DiPaola, Tribune Total Media, Pittsburgh; Louis Fernandez Jr., WRAL-TV, Raleigh, North Carolina; Chapel Fowler, The State, Columbia, South Carolina; Trevor Hass, The Boston Globe/Boston.com; Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun Sentinel; Greg Madia, The Daily Progress, Charlottesville, Virginia; Mitchell Northam, WUNC, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Kate Rogerson, WTVD/ABC-11, Durham, North Carolina; Alex Simon, SFGate.com, San Francisco; Damien Sordelett, Roanoke (Virginia) Times.

