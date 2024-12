Clemson leads conference in All-ACC picks

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2024 All-ACC Team on Tuesday afternoon, and a conference-high 10 Clemson players earned recognition on the annual squads recognizing the conference’s best. Clemson has now produced double-digit All-ACC selections in nine of the last 10 seasons. Three players — linebacker Barrett Carter, offensive tackle Blake Miller and wide receiver Antonio Williams — collected first-team honors. Another three — defensive end T.J. Parker, offensive guard Marcus Tate and cornerback Avieon Terrell — earned second-team selections, and four players — tight end Jake Briningstool, running back Phil Mafah, offensive guard Walker Parks and defensive tackle Payton Page — garnered third-team recognition. Clemson also had nine entries on the conference's list of honorable mentions. Briningstool, Carter and Miller all earned the second All-ACC selections of their careers. Clemson's other seven honorees all collected their first career all-conference awards. Clemson's 10 selections were two ahead of a three-way tie for second between Duke, Miami (Fla.) and SMU (eight each). 