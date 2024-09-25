First, and maybe only, look at Bowman Field Homecoming floats

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Homecoming at Clemson is always special, and a big part of that is the tradition of the building of the Homecoming floats on Bowman. The students have been hard at work since last week on the floats, but the process went into an accelerated mode as the word spread of the impending storm and its arrival later this week. With heavy rains and sustained winds of 35 MPH and more in the forecast, the decision was made to judge the floats on Wednesday and have them disassembled beginning Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to Nikki Hood for running out of Sikes Hall to take the photos, and thanks to President Jim Clements, head baseball coach Erik Bakich, and the Clemson baseball team for showing up to show their support during the final preparations. Floats are coming down after judging at 3....thanks to @CUnik08 we can at least show you the photos pic.twitter.com/8tNroQy4Tx — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 25, 2024 Part two of the float photos pic.twitter.com/uyDvQDMKKC — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 25, 2024 And part three pic.twitter.com/o0s0xJXcq8 — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 25, 2024

