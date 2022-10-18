CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Ex-FSU quarterback loses bet on Clemson-FSU, puts on Clemson gear

Ex-FSU quarterback loses bet on Clemson-FSU, puts on Clemson gear
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 18, Tue 14:13

Another L for the Seminoles.

Former Florida State quarterback E.J. Manuel had a bet with former Tiger Eric Mac Lain on the Clemson-FSU contest last weekend.

The loser would have to wear the winner's shirt on the ACC Network set.

Clemson ended up winning 34-28 against Florida State on Saturday night and Manuel was a man of his word as he donned a "A Clemson man needs no introduction" t-shirt for all to see.

Great job by Manuel to pay his dues because I know it was probably difficult for a diehard Seminole to put on that shirt at work.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
Ex-FSU quarterback loses bet on Clemson-FSU, puts on Clemson gear
Ex-FSU quarterback loses bet on Clemson-FSU, puts on Clemson gear
Bowl projections, where Clemson ranks among unbeatens after Week 7
Bowl projections, where Clemson ranks among unbeatens after Week 7
Clemson men's basketball picked 11th in ACC preseason poll
Clemson men's basketball picked 11th in ACC preseason poll
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest