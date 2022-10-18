|
Ex-FSU quarterback loses bet on Clemson-FSU, puts on Clemson gear
|2022 Oct 18, Tue 14:13- -
Another L for the Seminoles.
Former Florida State quarterback E.J. Manuel had a bet with former Tiger Eric Mac Lain on the Clemson-FSU contest last weekend.
The loser would have to wear the winner's shirt on the ACC Network set.
Clemson ended up winning 34-28 against Florida State on Saturday night and Manuel was a man of his word as he donned a "A Clemson man needs no introduction" t-shirt for all to see.
Great job by Manuel to pay his dues because I know it was probably difficult for a diehard Seminole to put on that shirt at work.
Another @ClemsonFB W over FSU...— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 16, 2022
Another W for @EricMacLain over @EJManuel3 😅 pic.twitter.com/anAH2h3xYR
Tags: Clemson Football, Eric Mac Lain