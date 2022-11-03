ESPN's Kiper has two Tigers in top-12 of 2023 NFL draft rankings update

ESPN's Kiper has Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee in top-12 of 2023 NFL draft rankings update

Two Clemson D-linemen were among the movers within the top tier of ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper's updated rankings this week ($).

Defensive end Myles Murphy is up seven spots to No. 11 for Kiper.

"Murphy has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner," Kiper said. "He also plays the run well and is physical at the point of attack. He had 11 sacks in his first two seasons at Clemson and has 5.5 this season. He moves inside to tackle at times, so that versatility will help his stock for NFL teams. I wrote in September that I want to see his sack production rise before moving him up, and he has done that, with four sacks in his past four games."

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is right behind him at No. 12 now, after being No. 5 in the previous rankings.

"He locates the ball well and explodes into the backfield at the snap to disrupt throwing lanes and find ball carriers. He's aggressive and he hustles on every snap. He can be a major force inside at the next level. Bresee has 1.5 sacks in fewer than 200 snaps this season," said Kiper.

Clemson has more prospects in his top-10 for each position as well, with inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (No. 4 ILB), tight end Davis Allen (No. 9 TE), defensive end KJ Henry (No. 9 DE) and defensive tackle Tyler Davis (No. 10 DT).

Murphy is the top-rated defensive end and Bresee is the No. 2-rated defensive tackle.