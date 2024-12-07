CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The show was on site at the SEC title game in Atlanta. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)

ESPN's College GameDay picks for Clemson-SMU ACC Championship
ESPN's flagship college football preview show weighed in with their predictions on a Playoff-spot(s)-deciding ACC Championship Game.

The No. 17 Tigers (9-3) take on the No. 8 SMU Mustangs (11-1) on ABC at 8 p.m. in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The winner will clinch a spot in the CFP and possibly an automatic bye to the quarterfinals.

SMU is a 2.5-point favorite.

College GameDay predictions

Desmond Howard: SMU

Nick Saban: Clemson

Pat McAfee: SMU

Celebrity guest picker Timothée Chalamet: SMU

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

