ESPN's College GameDay picks for Clemson-SMU ACC Championship

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's flagship college football preview show weighed in with their predictions on a Playoff-spot(s)-deciding ACC Championship Game. The No. 17 Tigers (9-3) take on the No. 8 SMU Mustangs (11-1) on ABC at 8 p.m. in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The winner will clinch a spot in the CFP and possibly an automatic bye to the quarterfinals. SMU is a 2.5-point favorite. College GameDay predictions Desmond Howard: SMU Nick Saban: Clemson Pat McAfee: SMU Celebrity guest picker Timothée Chalamet: SMU Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

