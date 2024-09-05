CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN's sources are mixed on the Tigers currently, but no matter what, the offense has to improve.
ESPN's sources are mixed on the Tigers currently, but no matter what, the offense has to improve.

ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
by - 2024 Sep 5 12:15

ESPN went through some Week 2 storylines and judged what to make of the 34-3 Clemson-Georgia result with the use of some sources.

One NFL scout told the outlet he wasn't surprised by the offensive struggles, which is sitting at 123rd in yards per play in a tie with Texas A&M for the cellar of 'Power'football (3.6).

"I'm not shocked that they weren't good on offense," an NFL scout told ESPN's Heather Dinich. "I don't know if you can change offensive line coaches and miraculously get better. It's a recruiting issue more than it is a coaching issue -- probably a little bit of both."

There was a similar refrain from a former Alabama assistant, said Dinich:

One former Alabama assistant remembers what Clemson was like when it was competing for the national title. "Those 50-50 balls back then for them were 90-10 balls," he said. "It was so different."

An ACC head coach did stick up for Dabo Swinney's general philosophy with the roster management and transfer portal use.

"It's not as much about recruiting as it is identifying," the coach told Dinich. "We all have our misses and we all have our hits. You gotta have really good sets of eyes on your staff, and guys with conviction who are willing to do the hours and hours of work to find out what is the legitimate DNA and makeup of the guys you're bringing to your program. It's all about the people."

Looking ahead to Saturday's game with Appalachian State, where the Tigers are a 17-point favorite, one source said not to sleep on the Mountaineers.

"This will be an interesting week for them, how they're going to prepare for a team that's going to have some swagger going in there," an ACC coach said. "App State's not afraid of anybody. They're tough and physical. I'd be surprised if they don't make it a really good game."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 5 Cardinal hold on versus No. 2 Tigers before big Riggs crowd
No. 5 Cardinal hold on versus No. 2 Tigers before big Riggs crowd
National analysts predict Clemson-App State
National analysts predict Clemson-App State
Clemson scores epic last-minute goal to salvage draw against Gamecocks
Clemson scores epic last-minute goal to salvage draw against Gamecocks
Shane Beamer reacts to Swinney no longer taking calls on radio show
Shane Beamer reacts to Swinney no longer taking calls on radio show
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 30) Author
spacer TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 TigerNet News®
spacer Clickbait, the name of the coach that "spoke" to dinich is not mentioned
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: Clickbait, the name of the coach that "spoke" to dinich is not mentioned
 CUatFike00
spacer Re: Clickbait, the name of the coach that "spoke" to dinich is not mentioned
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: Clickbait, the name of the coach that "spoke" to dinich is not mentioned
 tenniswarrior56®
spacer Thats one of the positives that came out of the game last Saturday.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Clickbait, the name of the coach that "spoke" to dinich is not mentioned
 AC Leo
spacer We dont have any 50/50 ball chances anymore
 vfral1®
spacer Re: We dont have any 50/50 ball chances anymore
 tigerscrub®
spacer Re: We dont have any 50/50 ball chances anymore
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Looks under-thrown to me.
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: We dont have any 50/50 ball chances anymore
 AC Leo
spacer Re: We dont have any 50/50 ball chances anymore
 Fastlane Tiger
spacer Re: We dont have any 50/50 ball chances anymore
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 prudentialtiger
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 smillsap1
spacer Maybe that's why our best WR are freshman lately. Will and Cole haven't messed..
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 SSN-Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 ZeeGantt®
spacer we have to have a catchable ball before it can be aa 50/50 ball
 RU4GOD2
spacer That photo says a lot about our current WRs. No
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 jlston57®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 alfredtiger
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 Ihopehedo
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 tenniswarrior56®
spacer Riveting analysis***
 johnstoneF3
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 TigerPride97
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN: NFL scout 'not shocked' at state of Clemson offense
 clemvol
spacer They got her name wrong, it's Sammitch***
 1portroyalty®
Read all 30 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts