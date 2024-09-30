ESPN: DJ Uiagalelei expected to miss Clemson-FSU game with injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger is likely out against Clemson. According to ESPN's College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to miss the Clemson game with a hand injury. Thamel reports that 'DJU' broke a finger on his throwing hand in the blowout loss to SMU. Uiagalelei threw for 223 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, including a pick-six in the game. "He’s expected to miss the next few weeks, but a clear timeline will come with further evaluation," Thamel posted. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell didn't give too many specifics on his veteran signal-caller. "DJ, that's something we're going to evaluate throughout the course of the week and see where it goes from there," Norvell said Monday. "DJ did make a lot of good throws throughout the course of the game and some good decisions. He made some poor decisions and a couple bad throws, but you've got to help the quarterback. I don't think we've done a good job of that consistently. At the end of the day, we all have to have ownership in that." For the season, 'Big Cinco' has only thrown four touchdown passes while throwing six interceptions. Florida State backup quarterback Brock Glenn will get the start against Clemson, according to ESPN. On the latest depth chart, he was listed as "OR" with DJU at quarterback. Clemson is currently a two-touchdown favorite against the Seminoles. Sources: Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei is undergoing testing to figure out options for a broken finger on his throwing hand, which he suffered against SMU. He’s expected to miss the next few weeks, but a clear timeline will come with further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/mk7TNOEV2r — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 30, 2024

