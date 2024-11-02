ESPN College GameDay picks, keys for Clemson-Louisville

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay crew talked Clemson's resurgence and keys in the primetime game with Louisville (7:30 p.m./ESPN). Nick Saban and Pat McAfee have been impressed. "People kinda wrote them off after the Georgia game. They’ve won every game since. They’re averaging 45 points per game," Saban said. "They’ve got a young defense. That young defense has gotten better and better as the season has gone on. I think Dabo has done a fantastic job of having this team develop into a top team that needs to be considered for the ACC title." "When you talk about this Clemson team, and I know they haven’t played anybody of elite ranking or anything like that, this is exactly what everybody was expecting out of a Dabo Swinney team," McAfee said. "Now their defense is not as dominant as it has in the past, but Cade Klubnik is playing his best ball. They’re averaging like 500 yards per game or something like that. Mafah goes Mafah-n crazy. Obviously (Louisville coach Jeff) Brohm knows that – Clemson knows that, but everything is still in front of Clemson when we thought it was potentially over, and they were not as good as they once were (after the Georgia loss). Remember, he (Swinney) doesn’t use the transfer portal. He didn’t get rid of everybody. He didn’t just re-boot. Nobody knew if Clemson could be what they are, and they are right now. Today is a big one." Kirk Herbstreit offered his keys on the game. "I do think it’s going to be a shootout because of what Pat said about the Clemson defense, unless they can get right," Herbstreit said. "The difference I think in this game is two things: Louisville has struggled versus mobile quarterbacks, and Klubnik has been able to move around with his feet. The other thing is the turnover margin, which has been significant. Clemson is +9, and it’s been a disaster for Louisville, they’re minus-2. I think that’s the difference in the game, especially in Death Valley." Desmond Howard gave out his pick, where he sees plenty of points under the lights. "I like Louisville's offense because they are so balanced," Howard said. "This is their seventh game in a row, and this is their third road game in four weeks. I do think they’re going to be in a shootout with Clemson, just like they were with Miami, but I think it’s just going to be too much for them late in the game, and Clemson’s going to win." With a string of heavier game spreads, the outlet had not offered a pick on a Clemson game since the Georgia opener. College GameDay picks Desmond Howard: Clemson Nick Saban: Clemson Pat McAfee: Clemson Celebrity guest picker Keegan-Michael Key: Clemson Lee Corso: Clemson Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

