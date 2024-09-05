CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN's Tom Luginbill hints that Dabo Swinney isn't willing to play the game in the portal to get the top prospects, and then his Tigers roster is better than most of the rest left in the portal.
ESPN's Tom Luginbill hints that Dabo Swinney isn't willing to play the game in the portal to get the top prospects, and then his Tigers roster is better than most of the rest left in the portal.

ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
by - 2024 Sep 5 10:02

It sounds easy enough.

Want a really good player (or multiple)? Go into the transfer portal and secure the deal to get them to your school.

But ESPN's Tom Luginbill says it isn't that easy, and he sees how Clemson hasn't dipped into the portal for a starter-level player yet.

“I think we have to acknowledge the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about, and that’s tampering," Lugbinbill said on ESPN this week. "Because it’s one of the biggest problems in college football when it comes to the transfer portal. If you’re not going to be willing to jump into that pool, the reality of the situation is that if there’s a great, elite player – let’s just say there’s ten of them. If they’re really, really good, there’s a high likelihood they’ve been tampered with, and the deal’s already done. They’re signed, and they’re gone.

"So if Clemson doesn’t want to jump in that pool, that’s fine. That’s their choice. But he’s not wrong when he says, if you look at recruiting rankings and the product he’s put on the field, you look at the caliber of player they’re playing with – he’s not wrong when he looks at the portal and sees 27 other guys – 98% of them can’t play for Clemson…So whatever it is that he’s doing with his current roster, we can debate that all day long…"

Luginbill will be on the broadcast for Clemson's game with Appalachian State this weekend in Death Valley (8 p.m./ACCN), and one area he identified on video is Cade Klubnik's speed in decision-making as a passer, but overall, he isn't filled with questions on the Tigers for the whole roster.

"They have some things that they have to address at the quarterback position," Luginbill said, "but I think they’re going to be really, really good on defense for the entirety of the year.”

Fellow ESPN panelist and former defender Sam Acho is looking for more from that defense.

“Let’s have Clemson’s defense be really, really good for the entirety of a game," Acho said. "The first half against Georgia, they played really good football. Dominant-level football, but then second half, there was six explosive plays. They were giving up plays left and right. Some people might say, ‘Well, they got tired’ – it’s the first game of the season, No. 1…What I’m saying is the same defense that was better than Georgia last year by yards per play…the same defense that played great ball in the first half, extend that to a full game and let the defense carry while the offense continues to develop…"

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 5 Cardinal hold on versus No. 2 Tigers before big Riggs crowd
No. 5 Cardinal hold on versus No. 2 Tigers before big Riggs crowd
National analysts predict Clemson-App State
National analysts predict Clemson-App State
Clemson scores epic last-minute goal to salvage draw against Gamecocks
Clemson scores epic last-minute goal to salvage draw against Gamecocks
Shane Beamer reacts to Swinney no longer taking calls on radio show
Shane Beamer reacts to Swinney no longer taking calls on radio show
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 38) Author
spacer TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer That's been said here several times. Even the lounge, which doesn't focus on...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer The lounge?
 McLovin
spacer Re: The lounge?
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer What do those idiots no??? I'll tail you.
 Tickle_It
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 Erikrez
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 STERLING®
spacer There is no longer any such thing as tampering
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Repeating that over and over again doesn't make it true.
 BigCUFan®
spacer Exactly....
 TIGERFANN
spacer Re: Exactly....
 ZeeGantt®
spacer It is NOT "simply recruiting the portal." He's talking specifically...
 moab®
spacer If you only play 2 LBs the entire game, of course the 2nd half will yield big
 clemchem®
spacer Dabs said that the game didn't have as many plays so we couldn't sub more.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Dabs said that the game didn't have as many plays so we couldn't sub more.
 domino dave
spacer We were down 24 points with about 10 minutes left in the game.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: We were down 24 points with about 10 minutes left in the game.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: We were down 24 points with about 10 minutes left in the game.
 domino dave
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 JGT
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 surroundedtiger
spacer Ah yes, the old standby: "Everyone else cheats, but we don't."
 Judge Keller®
spacer I seriously doubt that!***
 BigCUFan®
spacer you just made that up***
 CUinDE
spacer No, whats made up is claiming that success using the transfer portal
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: No, whats made up is claiming that success using the transfer portal
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Ah yes, the old standby: "Everyone else cheats, but we don't."
 bloodrunsorange63®
spacer Then logic states that the same tactics are required with high school recruiting
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Then logic states that the same tactics are required with high school recruiting
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Ah yes, the old standby: "Everyone else cheats, but we don't."
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: Ah yes, the old standby: "Everyone else cheats, but we don't."
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 domino dave
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 junk yard tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 alfredtiger
spacer Shoulda woulda coulda...
 TigerBand82
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN analyst says one issue might be keeping Clemson out of transfer portal
 Tigerdug23®
Read all 38 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts