ESPN analyst says a Clemson-Georgia rematch 'would look a lot different'

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has been impressed with Clemson's three-game stretch since the opener. He has the Tigers in his projected College Football Playoff field and among the Top 10 teams through September's action. "Y'all, I think their defense is still a bit of a work in progress, but what we're seeing from their offense is next-level," McElroy said. "I know it's Stanford and NC State and Appalachian State, but I think this offensive output is something that will be able to be replicated against the best teams in this sport too." That includes any potential rematch with Georgia. "I think if Clemson played Georgia today, that game would look a lot different. Georgia might ultimately win...That might ultimately happen, but I'm pretty sure Clemson would score a whole heck of a lot more than three points in the process," said McElroy. ESPN colleague Heather Dinich predicted a Clemson trip to Georgia in her Playoff projections this weekend. McElroy projects the Tigers to take the last at-large place in the CFP. "Who are they going to lose to? I just want to know. You tell me right now -- yeah, they lost to Georgia early, but who are they going to lose to (now)? Are they going to lose to Louisville at home? Do they lose at Pitt? Do they lose at Florida State? Can they lose at Virginia Tech?" McElroy said of the Tigers' regular-season slate. "If they lose any of those, they're out. I think absolutely for them to be, they have to 11-1 and (lose) in the ACC Championship Game. Of course if they win (in Charlotte), they swap places with Miami, who is currently my No. 3 seed. Clemson, I think, though, at 11-1, and maybe even 10-2, gets two in from the ACC." His full CFP field is Alabama (SEC auto bid spot + Top 4 seeding), Ohio State (Big Ten auto bid spot + Top 4 seeding), Miami (ACC auto bid spot + Top 4 seeding), Iowa State (Big 12 auto bid spot + Top 4 seeding), Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Georgia, Penn State, Clemson and Boise State (last required conference champ spot). That seeding would set up a Clemson matchup at Tennessee in the first round. His first five out for the CFP field are Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and LSU.

