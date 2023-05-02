Eight Clemson programs set APR records, football leads ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. - Eight Clemson programs set or tied multi-year records for Academic Progress Rate (APR) in the NCAA’s data release on Tuesday, including six perfect 1,000 multi-year scores, and 11 single-year scores at 1,000. All seventeen of Clemson’s eligible programs were above 974, with 16 of those coming in at 984 or better. As a whole, Clemson recorded a 991 mark as a department, the second-highest on record. The release includes the 2018-19 through 2021-22 academic years. The APR cohorts begin in the 2004-05 academic year. Women’s Golf, Men’s Golf, Softball, Women’s Tennis, Women’s Track and Men’s Cross Country comprised the perfect 1,000 multi-year scores, while Men’s Soccer (995) and Men’s Track (994) also set program records. Program Notes: The Football program’s 995 multi-year score was the highest in the ACC, third among Division I Power Five institutions, and tied for fourth in all of Division I in this data release. During this period, Clemson Football won three ACC championships, advanced to two College Football Playoffs, and won the 2018 National Championship. Football has been among the top ten percent of all football programs nationally in 11 of the last 12 years and is the only program in the country to rank among the 25 FBS schools in both APR rate and the AP Poll in each of the last 12 seasons. Clemson, Air Force and Northwestern are the only FBS programs to produce a 990+ multi-year APR in each of the last four reported cycles. Men’s Basketball’s 984 was tied for fourth-best in the ACC. Men’s Cross Country has recorded a multi-year score of 1000 for seven consecutive cohorts. Men’s Soccer’s 995 set a new record in a cohort that includes the 2021 National Championship team and the 2020 ACC Championship team. Softball has been at 1000 in each of its first two eligible cohorts, and is one of five ACC softball programs to record a multi-year rate of 1,000. Women’s Basketball’s 986 was its second-highest on record. Women’s Golf has recorded a 1,000 in all eight years in which they've been eligible. Women’s Soccer has been above a 990 for each of the seven previous years, and at 997 or better in each of the past six cohorts. Women’s Track set a program-record 1000, upping its record from last season, which was a 998. Clemson was one of three ACC programs to record a 1000 in this cohort. Volleyball has been at 994 or higher in seven consecutive cohorts, including a 995 in each of the past three releases. Scores: Multi-Year (2021-22 Only) Bold: Program Record; Women’s Sports: Basketball: 986 (980) Cross Country: 986 (926) Golf: 1000 (1000) Rowing: 988 (990) Soccer: 997 (1000) Softball 1000 (1000) Tennis: 1000 (1000) Track: 1000 (1,000) Volleyball: 995 (1000) Men’s Sports: Baseball: 989 (972) Football: 995 (991) Basketball: 984 (1000) Cross Country: 1000 (1000) Golf: 1000 (1000) Soccer: 995 (1000) Tennis: 974 (1000) Track: 994 (985) ABOUT THE APR The Academic Progress Rate is a real-time measure of eligibility and retention of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team. The most recent APR scores are based on a multi-year rate that averages scores from the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. Under the revised penalty structure, the Division I Board of Directors has set a cut score of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible sanctions. An APR of 930 projects a 50 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR). The goal of the NCAA's academic performance program is improvement, not punishment. Not only does the program ensure accountability for student-athletes, teams and institutions, but also it provides fairness by considering individual circumstances per team and school.