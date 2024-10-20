Deshaun Watson emotional after being carted off field after injury

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was carted off the field after a non-contact injury on a designed run play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Watson suffered an apparent right Achilles injury, but there is no confirmation yet.

He was carted off the field as most of his Browns teammates looked on, wishing him well.

Watson was seen crying, appearing to believe it was a severe injury. Some of the Browns fans were cheering after he went down, as it has been a rough season for the Browns and Watson.

Youngster Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now in the game for the Browns, replacing Watson. It is his first game action as a backup this season.

Browns officials have confirmed that it is an Achilles injury, and Watson is done for the day.

Check out Watson's injury below:

Deshaun Watson was in tears as he was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/hgzpq7QPZq https://t.co/jXW19a3TzK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2024