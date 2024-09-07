CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Deshaun Watson announces the passing of his father

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 7 11:09

Tough news for a Tiger favorite as he prepares for his NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson announced on social media Friday that his father, Don Richardson had passed away.

"Rest in Peace Pops," Watson wrote on Instagram.

"My mom was basically my mother and father, so I didn't really pay too much attention to it," Watson told the Houston Chronicle in 2017 about his past relationship with his father.

"My friends had fathers. But, for me, it was just kind of, 'Hey, my mother is the one that I'm going to rely on and I'll always focus on.'"

Our prayers and condo­lences to Deshaun Watson's family and friends on the passing of Don Richardson. RIP.

