CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson hosting a Playoff game in December? One ESPN prognosticator says that could happen in some midseason projections.
Clemson hosting a Playoff game in December? One ESPN prognosticator says that could happen in some midseason projections.

Death Valley hosting a Playoff game? A midseason ESPN projection calls for it
by - 2024 Oct 14 08:54

A December College Football Playoff game in Death Valley? At least one midseason projection calls for it.

With a 12-team Playoff debuting this season, the first round will be hosted on campus sites for seeds 5-8 against seeds 9-12 (Dec. 20-21), playing for the right to take on the Top 4 seeds at bowl sites in the CFP quarterfinals.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach predicts a 9-seed Alabama trip to 8-seed Clemson for that first round.

He then picks the Tigers to move on to face Texas in a Peach Bowl quarterfinal, before the Longhorns eventually advance on to the National Championship versus Oregon.

Elsewhere at ESPN, Kyle Bonagura picks a Clemson trip to Penn State as an 11-seed.

At 247Sports, Clemson is the projected ACC champ as a 3-seed, taking on Alabama in a likely Peach Bowl setting. The winner would move on to face the winner between Ohio State and Georgia.

CFN projects the same matchup, with either Georgia or Notre Dame waiting in the next round, and predicts a Bulldogs-Tigers rematch in the Orange Bowl on January 9. Georgia is picked to advance on to face Ohio State for the national title.

CBS Sports picks a first-round rematch in Georgia, this time in Athens at Sanford Stadium with a 7-seed Bulldogs.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Travis Etienne injury update
Travis Etienne injury update
Death Valley hosting a Playoff game? A midseason ESPN projection calls for it
Death Valley hosting a Playoff game? A midseason ESPN projection calls for it
ACC announces game times and TV networks for Week 9
ACC announces game times and TV networks for Week 9
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts