Swinney welcomes revenue sharing with players: "We’ll be able to compete with anybody out there"

Dabo Swinney welcomes revenue share with players: "We’ll be able to compete with anybody out there"

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says a coming change to the college sports landscape will work in his program's favor. The House v. NCAA settlement, which is still to be ratified, has revenue sharing with players among the tenets, and despite the perception of the Tigers' head coach around the sport, he says that's an element he welcomes. “We’re going to be in a great spot when the revenue share starts," Swinney said on his radio show Monday. "I think that’s going to be the best case for us. We have the money here, but right now, you can’t share the money you have. You have to go and raise it. That’s a challenge. It just is. And the rev share really won’t start until July 1. "These next ten months or so, we’ve got to do a great job of supporting the NIL aspect and making sure that we can do a great job with just being competitive with the kids that are on our roster and the kids that we’re recruiting." Swinney then reiterated his philosophy regarding retention and recruiting in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. "Because that is definitely a factor for sure," Swinney said of funds in assembling a roster now. "It is not always the factor. For some, it’s the factor, but it’s not always the factor. If it’s just the factor, we’re probably not going to get them. If it’s a factor, as I’ve said many times, we’re very competitive. But it’s a challenge, because it’s fundraising, there’s a lot of stuff going on. I think it’s going to be a much better situation when the rev share gets here. "I think that’s going to be a great thing for sure because we’ll be able to compete with anybody out there."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now