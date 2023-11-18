Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries

Collins had one target and did not record a catch.

Swinney also said that wide receiver Adam Randall has been playing with a broken hand. During practice he catches the ball with one hand and a club. Then on game days he gets a shot and plays.

Randall had two catches for 57 yards.

Swinney said it is "not likely" that Antonio Williams will be back this week for the South Carolina game.

Clemson’s offense totaled 466 yards on 89 plays, its second straight game with totaling more than 400 yards including 200 both rushing and passing.