CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries

Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries
by - 2023 Nov 18 21:25

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in his North Carolina postgame press conference that wide receiver Beaux Collins tore his plantar fascia in the game.

Collins had one target and did not record a catch.

Swinney also said that wide receiver Adam Randall has been playing with a broken hand. During practice he catches the ball with one hand and a club. Then on game days he gets a shot and plays.

Randall had two catches for 57 yards.

Swinney said it is "not likely" that Antonio Williams will be back this week for the South Carolina game.

Clemson’s offense totaled 466 yards on 89 plays, its second straight game with totaling more than 400 yards including 200 both rushing and passing.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries
Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries
WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
WATCH: Wiggins shows incredible speed to save a touchdown
WATCH: Wiggins shows incredible speed to save a touchdown
WATCH: Dabo Swinney UNC postgame press conference
WATCH: Dabo Swinney UNC postgame press conference
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts