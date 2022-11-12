Dabo Swinney updates team injuries

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference following his team's 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

Swinney confirmed that veteran safety Tyler Venables suffered a hamstring injury during the contest and wasn't sure when he would be back.

Swinney was hopeful that linebacker Trenton Simpson will be back next week with his ankle injury.

Simpson has 57 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

The same rehab timeline goes for Walker Parks, who missed the contest with a concussion but should be back next week against Miami.

"They were both kind of close but not to the point that they were cleared to play," Swinney said.

He thinks receiver Beaux Collins will likely have a longer rehab for his injured shoulder but should be back for the rivalry game against South Carolina.

Collins has 20 receptions for 308 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Swinney said that Kobe Pace had a great week of practice and is close to returning from his injury.

In more injury news, Swinney said that slot receiver Will Taylor has a knee issue that they need to clean up and he will be out a few weeks.