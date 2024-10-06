Dabo Swinney updates several injuries after win over FSU

Swinney said that starting quarterback Cade Klubnik was fine after taking a hit on a running play in the first quarter.

"Just got shook up," Swinney said. "He just got shaken up, and they made him come out to make sure he was OK."

Klubnik threw for an impressive 235 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards.

Swinney said that sophomore offensive lineman Harris Sewell and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Stephiylan Green didn't travel with the team because of injuries but will be back next week against Wake Forest.

Swinney also shared that they held out redshirt offensive lineman Collin Salder with his calf injury because of a "flare-up," but he could have played if needed.

He also confirmed that junior receiver Adam Randall could have played if needed, but they held him out, too.

Randall recently had surgery to place a screw in his toe to fix a stress fracture.