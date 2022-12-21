Dabo Swinney on NIL: "We built this program in God's name, image and likeness"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon as he discussed several subjects including how the NIL landscape won't change who he is as a man of faith and how he runs his football program.

"We built this program on NIL," Swinney said. "We really did. And it's probably different than what you are thinking, though. We built this program in God's name, image and likeness. That's how I look at it. As things have changed, God has always been the foundation of what I do. We've been dealing with his name, image, and likeness for a long time. As this new era has come forward, God just continues to bless us at Clemson."

Swinney and Co. won the ACC title with an 11-2 record this season and will face Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl.