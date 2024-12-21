Dabo Swinney on moving Adam Randall to RB full-time

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after Clemson's 38-24 loss to Texas about wide receiver Adam Randall taking snaps at the running back in the game. Swinney said Randall moved to running back last week after the ACC championship game. "Last week (he was moved)," Swinney said. "Actually, after the championship game. The best thing he does is run with the ball, so let's see if we can create a little role for him and see how he looks. He looked great in practice." Swinney said the staff plans to continue to work with Randall at running back during spring practice. "He did some good stuff," Swinney said. "He is a natural. That's something that we want to try to grow this spring. We talked about trying to transition him there and see if we can kind of rebrand him a little bit. Let's see what he looks like as a 230-pound back that can fly and has got ball skills. We will see how that works out for him." Randall led all the Clemson running backs against the Longhorns with 44 yards. He averaged 11 yards per carry. "I'm proud of Adam," said Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. "He gave us a big-time run. He popped an explosive (run) for us. We asked him to do some things in a short period of time that he handled."

