Dabo Swinney makes ACC history in win over Syracuse

It was his 100th ACC win which joined legendary coach Bobby Bowden (117 wins) as the only two coaches in ACC history to reach 100 conference wins.

More Swinney coaching notes:

Swinney (100-21) tied Frank Howard's school record for career regular-season conference victories (100). Howard went 100-48-5 in conference play across the Southern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.

Swinney made Syracuse the fifth program against which he's earned 10 career victories, joining Wake Forest (14), Boston College (14), NC State (11), and Georgia Tech (11).

Swinney earned his 164th career win to pull within one victory of Howard's win total at Clemson.