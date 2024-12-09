Dabo Swinney excited to possibly meet Matthew McConaughey

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The excitement was high on Sunday as the Clemson football team had a celebratory pizza party (reportedly around 225 pizzas) to gear up for their upcoming College Football Playoff matchup. After learning that the Tigers would take on No. 5 seed Texas, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t contain his excitement. “I’m gonna meet Matthew McConaughey!” Swinney exclaimed, referencing the Hollywood star who frequently supports the Longhorns from the sidelines. You can almost imagine McConaughey greeting Swinney with his iconic, “Alright, alright, alright,” during a pregame meet-and-greet.

This marks the first-ever football meeting between the storied programs Clemson and Texas.

The matchup is set for December 21st at 3:00 PM ET on TNT from Austin, TX.

