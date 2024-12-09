CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Sara Diggins - USA Today Sports
Sara Diggins - USA Today Sports

Dabo Swinney excited to possibly meet Matthew McConaughey
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 9 11:17

The excitement was high on Sunday as the Clemson football team had a celebratory pizza party (reportedly around 225 pizzas) to gear up for their upcoming College Football Playoff matchup.

After learning that the Tigers would take on No. 5 seed Texas, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I’m gonna meet Matthew McConaughey!” Swinney exclaimed, referencing the Hollywood star who frequently supports the Longhorns from the sidelines.

You can almost imagine McConaughey greeting Swinney with his iconic, “Alright, alright, alright,” during a pregame meet-and-greet.

This marks the first-ever football meeting between the storied programs Clemson and Texas.

The matchup is set for December 21st at 3:00 PM ET on TNT from Austin, TX.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
Dabo Swinney excited to possibly meet Matthew McConaughey
Dabo Swinney excited to possibly meet Matthew McConaughey
Notable PFF grades, snaps for Clemson clinching CFP spot against SMU
Notable PFF grades, snaps for Clemson clinching CFP spot against SMU
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts