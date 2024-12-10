Comparing Clemson and Texas going into Playoff first-round matchup

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

The 5/12 game in March Madness has been a staple of upsets in the much larger college basketball bracket. Clemson gets its first shot at setting a precedent in the 12-team College Football Playoff, but it's certainly in different circumstances on Texas' home field instead of a neutral site come December 21 (4 ET/TNT). On paper, this game fits the bill of the disparity in seeding, featuring the widest margin in ratings with ESPN's Football Power Index for the round. Texas is No. 1 in the FPI and Clemson is No. 15, with a rating difference right on line with the Vegas spread (11.3; 11-point line currently). Texas has the No. 1-rated defense for the FPI and FEI ratings, meeting a No. 9 (FPI) and No. 12-rated Clemson offense (FEI) there. A Tiger offense that's ninth in plays of 20+ yards (71) faces a Longhorns 'D' that's No. 1 in limiting them (just 1.9 per game). While Clemson has been efficient on turnovers overall (No. 5 in margin), Texas has a duality of being first in turnovers forced (28) and 113th in turnovers lost (22). Texas also has warts in TFLs allowed a game (118th; 6.9) facing a Clemson defense that's Top 25 there (21st; 6.9). In the special teams area, missed field goals -- attempts blocked mostly on Clemson's end -- have the efficiency numbers in the triple digits for both teams. Longhorns veteran placekicker Bert Auburn has missed seven attempts of 40+ yards and both of his 50-yarders this season, after missing five and hitting two 50+ yard kicks last season. More of the stats comparison: Clemson Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), first downs offense 2 (317 gained), turnover margin 5 (1.23), fumbles lost 6 (3), turnovers gained 8 (25), turnovers lost 9 (9), plays of 20+ yards 9 (71). Top 35 Total yards gained per game 12 (454.9), passes had intercepted 13 (6), passes intercepted 13 (15), points per game 16 (35.5), fumbles recovered 16 (10), passing yards per game 17 (274.1), punt return defense 19 (4.5), blocked punts 21 (1), tackles for loss per game 21 (6.9), fewest penalties per game 23 (4.9), third down offense 24 (.452), passing efficiency defense 25 (117.25), defensive TDs 29 (2), sacks per game 34 (2.5), pass efficiency 31 (143.77), fourth-down defense 35 (.467), points allowed per game 35 (21.8). 100th or worse First downs defense 104 (261 allowed), plays of 20+ yards allowed 123 (67), blocked kicks allowed 133 (8). Texas Top 10 Turnovers gained 1 (28), plays of 20+ yards allowed 1 (25), passing yards allowed per game 1 (143.1), plays of 20+ yards 2 (89), passing efficiency defense 2 (95.2), points allowed per game 2 (12.5), total yards allowed per game 3 (249.5), passes intercepted 3 (19), first downs defense 5 (196), third down defense 6 (.306), red zone defense 7 (.714), red zone TD percentage defense 8 (46.4). Top 35 Tackles for loss per game 12 (7.3), passing yards per game 13 (281), sacks per game 15 (2.9), passing efficiency 15 (154.9), rushing yards allowed per game 15 (106.4), first downs offense 15 (291), completion percentage 16 (.663), kickoff return defense 16 (16.6), total yards per game 18 (445.4), fumbles recovered 22 (9), points scored per game 25 (33.6), third down offense 33 (.437), turnover margin 35 (.46). 100th or worse Turnovers lost 113 (22), tackles for loss allowed per game 118 (6.9), fumbles lost 121 (11), blocked punts allowed 123 (2), net punting 126 (35.2). Basic advanced stats Clemson SP+ ($): Offense rating - 16th; defense - 22nd; special teams - 99th

Texas SP+: Offense rating - 8th; defense - 2nd; special teams - 115th Clemson FPI: Offense rating - 9th; defense - 17th; special teams - 120th

Texas FPI: Offense rating - 17th; defense - 1st; special teams - 123rd Clemson FEI: Offense rating - 12th; defense - 29th; special teams - 88th

Texas FEI: Offense rating - 19th; defense - 1st; special teams - 33rd Top players in national ranks Clemson Top 10: Cade Klubnik - passing TDs - 3 (33), points responsible for - 3 (240), points responsible for per game 5 (18.5); T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 2 (0.46), TFLs per game 6 (1.5); Antonio Williams - receiving TDs 10 (10). Top 35: Parker - sacks 11 (0.85); Wade Woodaz - forced fumbles per game 14 (0.27); Klubnik - passing yards 11 (3,303), total offense 12 (289.3), completions per game 20 (21.7), passing efficiency 26 (148.6); Antonio Williams - punt returns average 16 (9.7); Tré Williams - fumbles recovered 17 (2); Avieon Terrell - fumbles recovered 17 (2); Khalil Barnes - total interceptions 17 (4); Parker - fumbles recovered 17 (2); Nolan Hauser - total points scored 18 (107), scoring 31 (8.2 per game); Phil Mafah - Rushing yards 28 (1,106); Bryant Wesco - yards per catch 27 (17.8). Texas Top 10: Jahdae Barron - interceptions 3 (5); Vernon Broughton - fumbles recovered 5 (3); Top 35: Anthony Hill Jr. - forced fumbles 11 (0.31); Barron - INTs per game 15 (0.4); Trey Moore - fumbles recovered 17 (2); Quinn Ewers - passing TDs 17 (25), completions per game 23 (21.2), completion percentage 23 (.662), points responsible for per game 23 (14.4), passing efficiency 28 (148.1), passing yards per game 30 (242.3); Andrew Mukuba - interceptions 17 (4), INTs per game 20 (0.3); Silas Bolden 19 - punt returns 19 (8.8); Matthew Golden - receiving TDs 32 (8). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

