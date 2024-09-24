College GameDay analyst skeptical of Clemson's resurgence

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard isn't quite buying the hype on Clemson out of a dominant two-game stretch versus App State and NC State. "We talk about these teams coming together and playing like a championship team. They had that opportunity against Georgia," Howard said on ESPN Tuesday. "They're playing better now because the competition is not as high as it was in Week 1 against Georgia. That's what's going on. "Now, I don't think they're as bad as they looked against Georgia, but I definitely don't think they're as great as they're looking against App State and NC State. They're somewhere in the middle." Howard says there are some select games that he's looking to as a measuring stick for the Tigers. "Most of these teams, I can point to three games on their schedule -- any of these top teams -- I let you know they have a three-game schedule," Howard said. "For Clemson, it was Georgia, thought it was gonna be Florida State and Louisville. Now, I'm not sure if Florida State is still in the mix, but probably the Louisville game is where you find out where you are. Everybody else, your roster is better than the other team's roster, so at that point, you're going to be favored in those games. "So I love that they're playing with a lot of confidence now. Cade Klubnik is playing well. But they're going to have to up their game when they play against a team like Louisville. I'm not sure about Florida State yet because they've been struggling so far. I'm not about to jump on the bandwagon (that), 'That's right, Clemson's back now! They're ready to take on these top teams!' Not so fast." ESPN insider Pete Thamel likes what he's seeing though. "There's a looseness to the way Clemson is playing that belied the way they started earlier in the year...Look, we're in a 12-team Playoff," Thamel said. "Certainly the competition isn't what it once was, but I think there's a clear path for Clemson if it keeps up some of this momentum and confidence. Especially Cade Klubnik, who, quite frankly, in his career, has never looked anything like he has in the last two games. Des called it a three game schedule, I look at it this way -- they will not be an underdog in any of their remaining games...Look for Clemson to be hanging around on selection Sunday." ESPN's Heather Dinich has the Tigers as the first team left out as a CFP at-large currently ($). "After losing its season opener to Georgia, Clemson outscored its next two opponents 125-55, and quarterback Cade Klubnik is on fire with a 93.3 QBR, good for third in the FBS. The Tigers are favored by ESPN Analytics in each of their remaining games and have a 7% chance to win all nine of their remaining games," Dinich said. From Clemson's game notes Saturday, there's plenty that's pointing up: *Clemson has now scored 59 or more points in back-to-back games for the third time in school history (59 vs. both Boston College and Wofford in 2019; 59 vs. Florida State and 77 vs. Louisville in 2018). *Clemson has now scored 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time since a four-game streak late in the 2019 season. *According to ESPN, Clemson became the first FBS team in the last 20 seasons to lead by 28 or more points after the first quarter of consecutive games. *Clemson won the turnover margin for the second time this season and the 100th time in Dabo Swinney's tenure. Clemson is now 94-6 in Swinney's tenure when it wins the turnover margin. Clemson returns to action hosting Stanford this Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN). They are a 22-point favorite currently. Could we see Clemson in the CFP? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AYpauVYagX — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2024

