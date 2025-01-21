Clemson's ranking in the final AP Top 25

Clemson finished No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after Monday night's title game win for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That did not lead the ACC, however, with regular-season top finisher SMU at No. 12.

The Tigers placed No. 20 last year after the win in the Gator Bowl, and Dabo Swinney's program has finished in the AP Top 15 nine of the last ten seasons.

AP Top 25 - Final

1. Ohio State (56)

2. Notre Dame

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Arizona State

8. Boise State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. Ole Miss

12. SMU

13. BYU

14. Clemson

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. Alabama

18. Miami

19. South Carolina

20. Syracuse

21. Army

22. Missouri

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes:

Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.