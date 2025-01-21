|
Clemson's ranking in the final AP Top 25
Clemson secured another Top 15 finish with its return to the College Football Playoff.
Clemson finished No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after Monday night's title game win for the Ohio State Buckeyes. That did not lead the ACC, however, with regular-season top finisher SMU at No. 12. The Tigers placed No. 20 last year after the win in the Gator Bowl, and Dabo Swinney's program has finished in the AP Top 15 nine of the last ten seasons. AP Top 25 - Final 1. Ohio State (56) 2. Notre Dame 3. Oregon 4. Texas 5. Penn State 6. Georgia 7. Arizona State 8. Boise State 9. Tennessee 10. Indiana 11. Ole Miss 12. SMU 13. BYU 14. Clemson 15. Iowa State 16. Illinois 17. Alabama 18. Miami 19. South Carolina 20. Syracuse 21. Army 22. Missouri 23. UNLV 24. Memphis 25. Colorado Others receiving votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.
