CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's latest ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
by - 2022 Oct 30, Sun 12:38

The top-9 in this week's Coaches Poll remained the same after the weekend's action.

Clemson still comes in at No. 5, with Georgia holding No. 1 by a solid margin over Ohio State then Tennessee and Michigan.

Among the Playoff contenders, Georgia pulled away from Florida at a neutral site, 42-20, Ohio State held off Penn State on the road, 44-31, Tennessee hosted Kentucky and dominated, 44-6, Michigan held rival Michigan State at bay, 29-7, TCU held on at West Virginia, 41-31, Oregon topped Cal on the road, 42-24, Oklahoma State's CFP hopes were dashed at Kansas State, 48-0, Wake Forest turned it over eight times in a 48-21 loss at Louisville, and Southern Cal won at Arizona, 45-37.

After some struggles this week, ACC foes beaten by Clemson hung on to places at No. 19 (Wake Forest), No. 20 (NC State) and No. 22 (Syracuse).

Coaches Poll - 10/30

Rank Team Record 1st votes Prev Changes Hi/lo

1 Georgia 8-0 1552 45 1 — 1/3

2 Ohio State 8-0 1505 13 2 — 2/3

3 Tennessee 8-0 1455 5 3 — 3/NR

4 Michigan 8-0 1391 0 4 — 3/6

5 Clemson 8-0 1315 0 5 — 4/5

6 Alabama 7-1 1262 0 6 — 1/6

7 Texas Christian 8-0 1182 0 7 — 7/NR

8 Oregon 7-1 1118 0 8 — 8/24

9 Southern California 7-1 1018 0 11 2 6/15

10 Mississippi 8-1 973 0 12 2 7/24

11 UCLA 7-1 937 0 15 4 10/NR

12 Utah 6-2 874 0 14 2 8/19

13 Illinois 7-1 767 0 18 5 13/NR

14 Kansas State 6-2 713 0 22 8 14/NR

15 North Carolina 7-1 630 0 21 6 15/NR

16 Penn State 6-2 602 0 13 -3 10/NR

17 Louisiana State 6-2 596 0 20 3 17/NR

18 Oklahoma State 6-2 471 0 9 -9 7/18

19 Wake Forest 6-2 437 0 10 -9 10/21

20 NC State 6-2 386 0 23 3 10/23

21 Tulane 7-1 369 0 24 3 21/NR

22 Syracuse 6-2 188 0 16 -6 14/NR

23 Liberty 7-1 147 0 NR 4 23/NR

24 Kentucky 5-3 109 0 17 -7 8/24

25 Central Florida 6-2 89 0 NR 12 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Cincinnati; No. 25 South Carolina.

Others rec. votes: Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

