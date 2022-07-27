Clemson's BT Potter named to national award watch list

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced today that placekicker B.T. Potter has been named as one of 30 members on the 2022 watch list for the Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the nation's top kicker.

Potter enters 2022 with a 53-of-71 career mark on field goals and a 185-of-186 mark on PATs in 55 career games (40 starts). He became Clemson’s school record holder in career field goals of both 40-plus and 50-plus yards in 2021. He is ranked fourth in Clemson history in career points by a kicker (344), third in career PATs (185), fourth in career points (344) and seventh in made field goals (53) and became the first player in Clemson history to score 100 points in three different seasons in 2021.

Reigning Groza winner Jake Moody joins 2018 winner Andre Szmyt as kickers with a chance to become just the second player to ever win the award multiple times, joining Sebastian Janikowski who won in 1998 and 1999. They’ll have to fend off competition from 2021 finalist Noah Ruggles, 2020 finalists Jacob Oldroyd and Will Reichard, and 15 other past semifinalists. That total includes multi-year semifinalists in Missouri junior Harrison Mevis, UTSA senior Jared Sackett, and Nevada senior Brandon Talton, who has been a semifinalist in each of his first three seasons.

Eleven returning kickers made at least a dozen field goals last season while converting at least 83% of their attempts, and all of them landed on the Watch List: Arizona sophomore Tyler Loop (12 FG, 100%), Tulsa senior Zack Long (22, 95.7), Ohio State senior Ruggles (20, 95.2), Boise State junior Jonah Dalmas (26, 92.9), Missouri junior Mevis (23, 92.0), Michigan senior Moody (23, 92.0), UNLV senior Daniel Gutierrez (16, 88.9), Maryland senior Chad Ryland (19, 86.4), Hawaii junior Matthew Shipley (18, 85.7), Texas State junior Seth Keller (15, 83.3), and Arkansas sophomore Cam Little (20, 83.3).

If you’re looking more for sheer volume of field goals, 13 returning kickers made at least 18 attempts while converting better than 75% of the time, with that group also being voted onto the Watch List: Dalmas (26, 92.9), Colorado State senior Cayden Camper (25, 78.1), Purdue senior Mitchell Fineran (24, 82.8), Mevis (23, 92.0), Moody (23, 92.0), Western Kentucky junior Brayden Narveson (23, 79.3), Long (22, 95.7), Georgia senior Jack Podlesny (22, 81.5), Northern Illinois junior John Richardson (22, 81.5), Alabama senior Reichard (22, 78.6), Clemson's Potter (21, 80.8), Ruggles (20, 95.2), Little (20, 83.3), Notre Dame senior Blake Grupe (20, 80.0), Ryland (19, 86.4), East Carolina sophomore Owen Daffer (19, 82.6), West Virginia senior Casey Legg (19, 82.6) and Shipley (18, 85.7).

While the Watch List highlights 30 of the best returning kickers in the country, Moody, who was not on the 2021 Watch List, stands as proof that the Groza Committee will be watching all FBS kickers throughout the season, as all FBS kickers remain eligible to be selected as semifinalists. The Committee releases a weekly “Stars of the Week” feature on www.lougrozaaward.com.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 3rd. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 22nd. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, December 8th during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The 31st Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at the West Palm Beach Marriott on December 5th.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

For more information on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and to see the “Stars of the Week” throughout the season, please go to www.lougrozaaward.com. For even more updates on the best kicking performances throughout the season, follow @LouGrozaAward on Twitter.