Clemson WR to enter transfer portal

Stellato announced he is leaving Clemson after four seasons with the Tigers.

Clemson WR Troy Stellato to enter transfer portal
by - 2024 Dec 3 20:29

Clemson redshirt junior wide receiver Troy Stellato announced an entry into the transfer portal on Tuesday.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Clemson University, the coaching staff, my teammates and the entire Clemson community for their unwavering support during my time here," Stellato said in a social media statement. "Being a part of this program has been an incredible honor, and I will forever cherish the memories, lessons and relationships I've built here.

"After much thought, prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal. This decision was not made lightly, but it's what's best for my future and it's time to take the next step in my journey.

"I'm excited about what lies ahead and will forever hold Clemson close to my heart. Thank you for everything. I will be entering the portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining."

Stellato caught 25 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown over nine games (five starts).

Stellato had been ruled out for the season due to a hand injury already.

He entered 2024 having caught 40 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown in 603 snaps over 14 games (six starts).

Stellato Clemson bio

Broke out in 2023 after battling injuries for his first two seasons at Clemson … entered 2024 having caught 40 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown in 603 snaps over 14 games (six starts).

2024: Saw action vs. No. 1 Georgia … gained 23 yards on two receptions vs. Appalachian State … posted two catches for 38 yards vs. NC State … added three catches for 16 yards and an 11-yard rushing attempt at Florida State …recorded a then-career-high 72 receiving yards on a season-high six receptions with a touchdown at Wake Forest … set a career high in receiving yards (74) and matched his career high in receptions (seven) vs. Virginia … caught a 10-yard pass vs. Louisville … gained 20 yards on three catches at Virginia Tech … caught an 11-yard pass at Pitt … had season-ending hand surgery in November.

2023: Enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023 after being besieged by injuries for most of his first two-plus seasons at Clemson … recorded 38 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown in 580 snaps over 12 games (six starts) … made his return in Week 2 vs. Charleston Southern, posting then-career highs with five receptions and 51 yards … caught a 12-yard pass vs. Florida Atlantic … added four receptions for 41 yards vs. No. 4 Florida State … collected 37 yards and his first career touchdown on four receptions at Syracuse … caught two passes for 10 yards vs. Wake Forest … made two catches for 22 yards at Miami (Fla.) … again posted a career high in receptions at NC State, catching seven passes for 29 yards … caught three passes for 27 yards vs. No. 12 Notre Dame … gained 50 yards on a team-high-tying six receptions vs. No. 20 North Carolina.

2022: Missed the season with an ACL injury suffered in fall camp.

2021: Played 23 snaps in two games, gaining 15 yards on two receptions.

Before Clemson: National top 300 player by all services … ranked No. 135 overall by Rivals.com, which listed him as the 20th-best player in Florida and 17th-best receiver in the nation … ranked No. 228 by 247Sports and No. 239 by ESPN.com … four-star signee according to ESPN.com and Rivals … PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team selection who ranked as the nation’s No. 120 overall prospect, including ranks as the 17th-best receiver prospect and No. 18 player in Florida … posted 112 career receptions for 1,758 yards and 19 scores in 33 games … MaxPrep Preseason second-team All-American for 2020 … recorded 26 receptions for 325 yards and five scores in his first six games of a pandemic-shortened 2020 season … as a junior, recorded 42 receptions for 727 yards and nine scores, a 17.3 yards-per-reception average, in 13 games … as a sophomore, had 44 receptions for 706 yards and five scores in 14 games … had a career-long 77-yard catch and a 16.0 average that season … committed to Clemson on June 5, 2020 … recruited by Brent Venables and Tyler Grisham … played for Matt DuBuc at Cardinal Gibbons High School.

Personal: Born May 4, 2002 … communication major.

