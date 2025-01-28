Clemson leading target projected as top WR in college football next season

Clemson WR Antonio Williams projected as top WR in college football next season

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports projected out the Top 10 wide receivers in college football next season, and one Tiger target ranks pretty highly. Healthy and available all campaign, Williams had a resurgence season in 2024, and he checks in at No. 6 on the list: 2024 numbers: 75 catches, 904 yards, 11 TDs 2025 projection: 71 catches, 1,088 yards, 12 TDs "No team in the ACC is more loaded at wide receiver than Clemson, who touts three pass-catchers who could have had top-10 billing this spring. Antonio Williams led the Tigers in receptions (75), yards (904) and touchdowns (11) in his redshirt sophomore season, this coming after an injury sidelined him for nearly all of the 2023 campaign. Williams is Clemson's top weapon on special teams as well. With rising sophomores (TJ) Moore and (Bryant) Wesco on the outside, Williams provides the Clemson passing attack with flexibility and he's going to be a top-tier option for Cade Klubnik." Moore and Wesco were said to have "just missed the cut" for the Top 10 list. Right out of the gate on Aug. 30, Clemson faces No. 8 on the list with Oklahoma transfer to LSU, Nic Anderson. "The headliner for college football's comeback player of the year in 2025, Nic Anderson should star at LSU. The 6-4, 215-pounder missed all but one game last season with a torn quad at Oklahoma before leaving the Sooners for the transfer portal and fight the right fit in Baton Rouge. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Anderson snared 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. With the Tigers, Anderson assumes top billing in a pass-heavy offense led by Garrett Nussmeier. Anderson's one of several transfers at the position, but comes with the highest expectations."

