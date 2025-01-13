Clemson working on deal with top defensive coordinator target Tom Allen

Dabo Swinney has zeroed in on his latest defensive coordinator, and that potential hire’s most recent team made a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen is a priority candidate for the role, TigerNet’s David Hood reported Monday morning. ESPN insider Pete Thamel confirmed citing sources that “Clemson is working on a deal to hire” Allen with a final decision expected in the coming days. CBS Sports reports that Allen has agreed to take the role at Clemson. Allen commanded a Top 10 total (7) and scoring defense (8) this season. That group is No. 7 in the SP+ defensive efficiency metric and No. 4 with the defensive FEI numbers (Clemson is 28th and 29th respectively in those rankings). Allen reportedly had a $1.5 million salary at Penn State last season, which was his first year after seven seasons as the head coach at Indiana. Swinney fired longtime staffer and third-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin after a season where the Tigers ranked 85th in rushing defense (160.6 YPG). The Allen File (via Penn State) Personal Hometown: New Castle, Indiana Education: Maranatha Baptist, 1992; Indiana University, 2002 Family: Wife: Tracy; Son: Thomas; Daughters: Hannah, Brittney Coaching Career 2024 – Penn State (Defensive Coordinator) 2017-23 – Indiana (Head Coach) 2016 – Indiana (Associate Head Coach/Defense) 2015 – South Florida (Defensive Coordinator) 2012-14 – Ole Miss (Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator) 2011 – Arkansas State (Assistant Head Coach) 2010 – Drake (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers) 2008-09 – Lambuth (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers) 2007 – Wabash College (Special Teams Coordinator/Secondary) 2004-06 – Ben Davis High School (Head Coach) 1998-03 – Ben Davis High School (Defensive Coordinator) 1997 – Marion High School (Defensive Coordinator) 1995-96 – Armwood High School (Defensive Coordinator) 1992-94 – Temple Heights High School (Head Coach) Playing Experience Maranatha Baptist (1988-91) Allen is the former head coach at Indiana and has been a DC at Indiana and South Florida. He also spent three years at Ole Miss as an assistant. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2025 Penn State’s Tom Allen has agreed to become the new defensive coordinator at Clemson, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Clemson and Allen, who ESPN previously said Clemson was working toward getting a deal done with, are expected to get a deal done in the next day or so.… pic.twitter.com/rTeayuYmZk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 13, 2025

