CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is looking to hire Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is looking to hire Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

Clemson working on deal with top defensive coordinator target Tom Allen
by - 2025 Jan 13 10:31

Dabo Swinney has zeroed in on his latest defensive coordinator, and that potential hire’s most recent team made a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen is a priority candidate for the role, TigerNet’s David Hood reported Monday morning. ESPN insider Pete Thamel confirmed citing sources that “Clemson is working on a deal to hire” Allen with a final decision expected in the coming days. CBS Sports reports that Allen has agreed to take the role at Clemson.

Allen commanded a Top 10 total (7) and scoring defense (8) this season.

That group is No. 7 in the SP+ defensive efficiency metric and No. 4 with the defensive FEI numbers (Clemson is 28th and 29th respectively in those rankings).

Allen reportedly had a $1.5 million salary at Penn State last season, which was his first year after seven seasons as the head coach at Indiana.

Swinney fired longtime staffer and third-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin after a season where the Tigers ranked 85th in rushing defense (160.6 YPG).

The Allen File (via Penn State)

Personal

Hometown: New Castle, Indiana

Education: Maranatha Baptist, 1992; Indiana University, 2002

Family: Wife: Tracy; Son: Thomas; Daughters: Hannah, Brittney

Coaching Career

2024 – Penn State (Defensive Coordinator)

2017-23 – Indiana (Head Coach)

2016 – Indiana (Associate Head Coach/Defense)

2015 – South Florida (Defensive Coordinator)

2012-14 – Ole Miss (Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator)

2011 – Arkansas State (Assistant Head Coach)

2010 – Drake (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

2008-09 – Lambuth (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

2007 – Wabash College (Special Teams Coordinator/Secondary)

2004-06 – Ben Davis High School (Head Coach)

1998-03 – Ben Davis High School (Defensive Coordinator)

1997 – Marion High School (Defensive Coordinator)

1995-96 – Armwood High School (Defensive Coordinator)

1992-94 – Temple Heights High School (Head Coach)

Playing Experience

Maranatha Baptist (1988-91)

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson unable to find offensive groove against No. 3 Notre Dame
Clemson unable to find offensive groove against No. 3 Notre Dame
Clemson football hands out Brian Dawkins Award, team honors
Clemson football hands out Brian Dawkins Award, team honors
Tigers finish third in Collegiate Quad meet
Tigers finish third in Collegiate Quad meet
Post your comments!
Read all 18 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts