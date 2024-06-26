Clemson with fourth-most All-ACC selections for national outlet

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football had the fourth-most All-ACC picks across four teams published recently by longtime national college football outlet, Athlon Sports. Reigning ACC champion Florida State has 17 selections, followed by Virginia Tech (14), Miami (13) and then Clemson (12). "An important note on the all-conference teams: These are based on how players will perform in 2024. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2024 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for '24," said Athlon's description of the team. Three Tigers made first-team All-ACC, with offensive tackle Blake Miller on one side of the ball and defensive lineman Peter Woods and linebacker Barrett Carter on the other.

Running back Phil Mafah and tight end Jake Briningstool made the second-team offense, while defensive end TJ Parker and safety RJ Mickens made the defensive picks.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams, cornerback Avieon Terrell and safety Khalil Barnes marked the Clemson third-team selections.

Rounding out the All-ACC honorees, offensive lineman Walker Parks and defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart made the fourth-team picks.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now