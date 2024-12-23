Clemson walk-on WR enters transfer portal

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson walk-on WR Jackson Crosby enters transfer portal

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 23 12:39

Another Tiger receiver is on the move.

Clemson graduate Jackson Crosby announced on social media Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

"Thank you, Clemson! I have entered the transfer portal as a Graduate with 1 year of eligibility," Crosby wrote.

Crosby, a Daniel High School product, joined the Tigers in 2021 and recorded two career catches for 25 yards across nine games.

In high school, Crosby was named South Carolina 3A Offensive Back of the Year and collected All-State and All-Region honors.

He will join fellow receivers Troy Stellato and Noble Johnson, who are seeking more playing time elsewhere through the portal.

On the defensive side, defensive back Sherrod Covil recently entered the transfer portal as well.

