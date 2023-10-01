Clemson-Wake Forest Vegas odds

The Tigers have won 14 in a row and own a 70-17-1 series advantage over the Demon Deacons.

The game is set for an 3:30 p.m. broadcast on ACC Network.

Clemson is coming off its first ACC win this season, 31-14, at Syracuse on Saturday. Dabo Swinney's Tigers improved to 3-2 (1-2 ACC).

Wake Forest is 3-1 after losing last time out at home to Georgia Tech, 30-16, and had a bye week this weekend.

Clemson topped Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime last year in Winston-Salem.

The spread is the largest for Clemson yet in an ACC game, after losing as a 12-point favorite at Duke (28-7) and falling as a narrow underdog to Florida State (31-24 OT) and going to Syracuse gameday as a 7-point favorite.