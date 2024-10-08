CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Wake Forest game projections
by - Staff Writer - 2024 Oct 8 09:11

Clemson football looks to wrap its October road trips in style at Wake Forest this weekend.

What's on order in Winston-Salem Saturday? Apparently points.

There is a 60.5-point total over/under set currently, which is the highest in a Clemson game yet this season, to go with the No. 10 Tigers (4-1, 3-0 ACC) being a 20-point favorite on the Deacs (2-3, 1-1).

According to CFB Graphs, Wake Forest is next to last of all FBS teams (133) in success rate allowed (48.6%) and dead last versus dropbacks (49.4%). They are 85th in defensive SP+ and 56th on offense, compared to a No. 17 Clemson offense and No. 23 Clemson defense rating.

The metric projections do not see quite as large a margin as the Vegas spread so far, but they all give at least an 83% win projection for the Tigers on the road. The FEI is near 90% for Clemson (89.5).

Clemson covered the week's opening line but not the one at kickoff for last week at Florida State, which settled at 16.5 before a 29-13 Tigers win.

Clemson went 1-3 on the road in the ACC last year, falling as a 12-point favorite at Duke (28-7), a 6.5-point favorite at Miami (28-20 in 2OT), and a 10-point favorite at NC State (24-17).

The Tigers were a 21-point favorite over Wake Forest last year and won 17-12. Dabo Swinney's team last covered a number in the series against an Atlantic Division-winning Demon Deacons team in 2021, a 48-27 victory.

The Tigers have won each meeting over Wake Forest since a 2008 defeat ended the Tommy Bowden era, but under Dave Clawson since 2014, Wake Forest has covered the spread in 7-of-10 matchups.

Clemson-Wake Forest projections

FEI: 40-22 Clemson (89.5%)

SP+: 36-21 Clemson (83%)

ESPN FPI: 87.4% Clemson

CFBGraphs: Clemson 38-25 (83.5%)

