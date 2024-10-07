Clemson-Wake Forest depth charts look

This week's Clemson depth chart release features a couple of changes in the receiver group. There are no sole starters listed now with T.J. Moore bumping up into a co-starter role with Antonio Williams. Williams started at FSU and Moore started alongside him versus Stanford with Troy Stellato and Adam Randall out.

Randall, who made the FSU travel roster despite a Sept. 23 toe surgery, returned to the list as a co-starter with Bryant Wesco. Tyler Brown is still listed as a co-starter with Stellato, who started the game at FSU.

In addition to being behind Wesco and Randall, Turner is also listed behind Williams and Moore in another WR role. Noble Johnson is then fourth-string there. Misun Kelley remains listed behind Brown and Stellato.

The game is set for a noon broadcast start on ESPN.

