Clemson-Virginia Tech gametime announcement delayed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN have announced that they will use a six-day flex to determine the kickoff times and networks for the five ACC games scheduled for Week 11 that have not yet been announced. It was previously announced that California and Wake Forest will play at 8 p.m. ET on ACC on Friday, November 8, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, while Florida State will take on Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday, November 9. The game times and networks for the remaining five games will be made on a six-day selection following the conclusion of the games on November 2. Friday, November 8 California at Wake Forest – 8 p.m. ET on ACCN – previously announced Saturday, November 9 Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC – previously announced Flexed Six-Day Selections Syracuse at Boston College Duke at NC State Clemson at Virginia Tech Miami at Georgia Tech Virginia at Pitt