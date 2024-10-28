CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Virginia Tech gametime announcement delayed

by - 2024 Oct 28 12:02

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN have announced that they will use a six-day flex to determine the kickoff times and networks for the five ACC games scheduled for Week 11 that have not yet been announced.

It was previously announced that California and Wake Forest will play at 8 p.m. ET on ACC on Friday, November 8, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, while Florida State will take on Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday, November 9.

The game times and networks for the remaining five games will be made on a six-day selection following the conclusion of the games on November 2.

Friday, November 8

California at Wake Forest – 8 p.m. ET on ACCN – previously announced

Saturday, November 9

Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC – previously announced

Flexed Six-Day Selections

Syracuse at Boston College

Duke at NC State

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Miami at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Pitt

