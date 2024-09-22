|
Clemson vaults up in Coaches Poll
Clemson continued its ascent with the Coaches Poll on Sunday.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved up four spots to No. 15. That is a spot shy of where the Tigers started preseason before the loss to Georgia. The weekend featured just two upsets in the poll, with Kansas State falling at BYU, 38-9, and Michigan defending its home turf versus USC, 27-24. Four ranked teams lost in all, with Utah topping Oklahoma State in Stillwater (22-19) and Oklahoma losing at home to Tennessee (25-15). All of the ACC teams ranked won for move-ups with Clemson, Miami (9) and Louisville (17). Clemson hosts new league member Stanford on Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN). Both teams are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Five teams are off to a 1-0 start in ACC action, with Louisville, Virginia and Boston College also in that club. Georgia Tech (1-2) and Florida State (1-2) are the only members with multiple losses with another week in September to go (FSU goes to another new league member in SMU this week; Georgia Tech has an open week). Coaches Poll - 9/22 1. Georgia (35 first votes) 2. Texas (18) 3. Ohio State (2) 4. Alabama 5. Ole Miss 6. Tennessee 7. Oregon 8. Penn State 9. Miami 10. Utah 11. Missouri 12. Michigan 13. LSU 14. Notre Dame 15. Clemson 16. USC 17. Louisville 18. Oklahoma 19. Iowa State 20. Oklahoma State 21. Illinois 22. BYU 23. UNLV 24. Texas A&M 25. Kansas State Schools Dropped Out No. 22 Nebraska; No. 23 Memphis; Others Receiving Votes Washington State 94; Indiana 67; Pittsburgh 50; Boise State 42; UCF 35; Iowa 34; Arizona 16; Boston College 15; Duke 14; James Madison 13; Nebraska 7; Washington 6; Rutgers 5; Colorado 5; SMU 4; South Carolina 2; Navy 2; Liberty 2; Arkansas 2;
Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved up four spots to No. 15. That is a spot shy of where the Tigers started preseason before the loss to Georgia.
The weekend featured just two upsets in the poll, with Kansas State falling at BYU, 38-9, and Michigan defending its home turf versus USC, 27-24. Four ranked teams lost in all, with Utah topping Oklahoma State in Stillwater (22-19) and Oklahoma losing at home to Tennessee (25-15).
All of the ACC teams ranked won for move-ups with Clemson, Miami (9) and Louisville (17).
Clemson hosts new league member Stanford on Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN). Both teams are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Five teams are off to a 1-0 start in ACC action, with Louisville, Virginia and Boston College also in that club. Georgia Tech (1-2) and Florida State (1-2) are the only members with multiple losses with another week in September to go (FSU goes to another new league member in SMU this week; Georgia Tech has an open week).
Coaches Poll - 9/22
1. Georgia (35 first votes)
2. Texas (18)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Miami
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. USC
17. Louisville
18. Oklahoma
19. Iowa State
20. Oklahoma State
21. Illinois
22. BYU
23. UNLV
24. Texas A&M
25. Kansas State
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Nebraska; No. 23 Memphis;
Others Receiving Votes
Washington State 94; Indiana 67; Pittsburgh 50; Boise State 42; UCF 35; Iowa 34; Arizona 16; Boston College 15; Duke 14; James Madison 13; Nebraska 7; Washington 6; Rutgers 5; Colorado 5; SMU 4; South Carolina 2; Navy 2; Liberty 2; Arkansas 2;
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now