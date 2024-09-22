Clemson vaults up in Coaches Poll

Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved up four spots to No. 15. That is a spot shy of where the Tigers started preseason before the loss to Georgia.

The weekend featured just two upsets in the poll, with Kansas State falling at BYU, 38-9, and Michigan defending its home turf versus USC, 27-24. Four ranked teams lost in all, with Utah topping Oklahoma State in Stillwater (22-19) and Oklahoma losing at home to Tennessee (25-15).

All of the ACC teams ranked won for move-ups with Clemson, Miami (9) and Louisville (17).

Clemson hosts new league member Stanford on Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN). Both teams are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Five teams are off to a 1-0 start in ACC action, with Louisville, Virginia and Boston College also in that club. Georgia Tech (1-2) and Florida State (1-2) are the only members with multiple losses with another week in September to go (FSU goes to another new league member in SMU this week; Georgia Tech has an open week).

Coaches Poll - 9/22

1. Georgia (35 first votes)

2. Texas (18)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Miami

10. Utah

11. Missouri

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. USC

17. Louisville

18. Oklahoma

19. Iowa State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Illinois

22. BYU

23. UNLV

24. Texas A&M

25. Kansas State

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Nebraska; No. 23 Memphis;

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 94; Indiana 67; Pittsburgh 50; Boise State 42; UCF 35; Iowa 34; Arizona 16; Boston College 15; Duke 14; James Madison 13; Nebraska 7; Washington 6; Rutgers 5; Colorado 5; SMU 4; South Carolina 2; Navy 2; Liberty 2; Arkansas 2;