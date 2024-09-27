Clemson update on gameday operations for fans going to Stanford game

CLEMSON FANS, We hope you and your families remain safe following the devastation of Hurricane Helene. We look forward to welcoming those of you who can safely travel to Clemson for tomorrow night’s game against Stanford. We have a number of important updates and reminders to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable visit. Throughout the day today, City of Clemson and Clemson University personnel, as well as responders across the Midlands and Upstate, have worked tirelessly to clear roads and serve the community. Several hazards remain due to downed trees and power lines as our area was hit particularly hard. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise patience with responders along your entire route. After a detailed evaluation of the impacts of the storm, Clemson University and Clemson Athletics officials, working with local community leaders, have determined the expected impacts on the gameday experience: GAMEDAY / DOWNTOWN Kickoff time for Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN. All lots will open at 10 a.m. instead of the previously-communicated 8 a.m. There is significant damage throughout the Clemson area. Fans should proceed with caution and exert patience making their way through their local areas as well as the City of Clemson. City and University resources are focused on clearing damage and opening neighborhoods for safe passage. As such, fans should limit downtown activity and use main roads as much as possible. Downtown businesses may be operating at limited capacity; Fans who typically visit these areas on gamedays should seek alternative options. Fans are encouraged to use campus and portable restrooms when possible. Gameday staffing will be impacted – fans are asked to remain patient throughout the gameday experience. TRAVEL Please make travel decisions based on your local weather conditions. If your travel circumstances require it, transfer or list your tickets via Ticketmaster. Please allow extra time for travel to the game. Do not drive over downed power lines. Exercise patience with traffic and parking operations. Fans returning to areas that may have flooded should exhibit extra caution when traveling at night and avoid driving through flooded areas or areas with downed power lines. PARKING/TAILGATING Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and Memorial Stadium gates open at 5 p.m. Please confirm your location with local business owners if you don’t park on campus. Some local parking may not be available as it might be other weeks. Here are single-game parking options: https://clemsontigers.com/football-single-game-parking-options-2024/ Considerations for tents: Choose sturdy construction with vented canopy tops Anchor your canopy – use ropes and steel stakes. Stake through holes in Canopy footing Avoid areas that have soggy ground Remove sidewalls to avoid sailing Use weights on canopy legs Extension cords should only be used outdoors in wet weather if they are specifically designed for this purpose. All-purpose extension cords should never be used outside, as they are not water-resistant and can easily short out. Clemson Athletics and campus safety personnel continue to monitor the impacts of the storm. The safety of fans and student-athletes from both universities is our top priority. We look forward to seeing you in Clemson tomorrow.