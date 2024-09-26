CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson University to close on Thursday night because of Hurricane Helene

by - 2024 Sep 26 14:41

Due to impacts of Hurricane Helene, Clemson University upstate locations will close at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Classes scheduled for Thursday evening will be e-Learning optional at the discretion of the instructor. The status for all other University operations and classes on Friday will be communicated later.

Impacted Clemson University locations include:

Main campus

CU-ICAR

GreenvilleONE

University Center in Greenville

CUBEInC

The Center for Human Genetics in Greenwood

The Innovation Campus and Technology Park in Anderson

Clemson University School of Nursing at Prisma Health 

Academics

Instructors have the option to decide between e-Learning or cancelling class. Instructors should clearly communicate this decision to students. For e-Learning, instructors must provide students options to make-up any missed activities. Personal safety is a priority for both students and instructors.

Weather information

Hurricane Helene is expected to bring heavy rainfall, high wind gusts, flash flooding and possible tornadoes to the area with the most severe weather expected Thursday night through midday Friday. Main campus and Upstate locations are expected to receive 8-10 inches of rainfall and wind gusts of 50-60 m.p.h., with some isolated areas seeing hurricane force gusts. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch are in effect for the Clemson area.

Stay weather aware, continue to monitor local media, have multiple ways to get alerts (especially at night) and understand watches and warnings - including CU Alerts. Continue to monitor local weather forecasts and stay informed about the developments of the storm. Tornadoes can spawn during a hurricane so know what to do if you receive a tornado warning. If you encounter flooded roadways, turn around, don’t drown. Avoid drowned trees or power lines.

Statewide Clemson locations

All other statewide locations should follow the same hazard decisions made by the county government where their office is located. A full list of delays and closings is always available on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website.

Timekeeping and leave guidance

For faculty, staff and student workers, your supervisor is your first point of contact regarding expectations for work during a hazardous weather event. Review HR’s employee timekeeping and leave during hazardous weather guidance for more information.

Transportation

CATBus and transit updates can be found on the Parking and Transportation website and on Facebook.

Athletics

The kickoff time for Saturday’s football game against Stanford remains scheduled for 7 p.m. Information on adjustments to student wristband distribution will be communicated directly from the athletics ticket office.

In response to the needs throughout the state, South Carolina Highway Patrol may deploy additional personnel to affected regions. Fans traveling to Clemson are asked to be patient and plan for possible extended time getting into and out of town on Saturday.

