CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson travel roster for Wake Forest game doesn't include star freshman Bryant Wesco
Clemson released its travel roster for the Wake Forest matchup.

The game is set for a noon broadcast start on ESPN.

A headliner among players to miss the travel roster is freshman standout Bryant Wesco Jr., who suffered an ankle injury at FSU. Wesco is second nationally in yards per catch (23.8).

After missing the travel roster for Florida State, reserve interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell did make the travel roster this week.

Players yet to make an ACC road travel roster include defensive tackle Stephiylan Green (undisclosed injury), defensive back Corian Gipson and defensive back Tavoy Feagin.

Reserve offensive lineman Collin Sadler also didn't make the travel roster after traveling but not playing at FSU.

Defensive end Zaire Patterson, who hasn't played a snap this season, did make the travel roster.


