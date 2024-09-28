BREAKING

Clemson to open several facilities for showers, charging phones, etc on Sunday

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 28 19:22

This is a good idea after the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Clemson University announced they will open Littlejohn Coliseum and the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness Center on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM for community members and city residents after Hurricane Helene.

The Hendricks Center will also be open from 11 AM until 11 PM. It is a cool space where you can recharge your phone and access public Wi-Fi.

Littlejohn will have six showers, power stations, and limited food and drink options at concession stands.

Snow Fitness Center will have four showers available.

The Central Clemson Recreational Center will also be open on Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm for members or residents of Central of the City of Clemson to take a shower or charge their phones if needed.

