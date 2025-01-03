Clemson student-athletes compile impressive Fall GPA

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University student-athletes improved their overall GPA for the eighth consecutive semester, earning a record 3.34 cumulative GPA in the Fall 2024 semester. It marked the 13th semester in a row greater than 3.0, dating to the Fall of 2018. Every Clemson team recorded a 3.0 or higher for each of the past three semesters. Three programs set or tied semester GPA records, with Women’s Tennis earning a 3.65, Volleyball tallying a 3.57, and Football earning a 3.19 during its run to an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff berth. The Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center has established Clemson as one of the national leaders in academic success, which saw Clemson post a record 96 percent Graduation Success Rate in the most recent cohort, tops among all public Power Five institutions for the second straight year. Clemson also had a department mark of 991 out of 1000 in the most recent Academic Progress Rate data. Overall Academic Notes: Clemson’s 498 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.30, and 74 graduate students earned a 3.71. A total of 452 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better (79.0% of all student-athletes), and 108 individuals earned a 4.0. Sixty-two student-athletes currently carry a cumulative GPA of 4.0. Fourteen programs recorded a 3.30 or better, and nine were above a 3.40. Team Academic Notes: The Women’s Soccer program (3.65) upped its streak to 48 straight semesters (dating to the Fall of 2000) at 3.0 or better and has been above a cumulative 3.55 for the past ten semesters. Women’s Tennis’s program record 3.65 tied with Women’s Soccer to lead all programs and was 0.04 points from tying the all-time team mark for any sport, a 3.69 by Women’s Soccer in Spring 2024. The Football program set a new high of 3.19, surpassing the 3.11 in the Spring of 2022 as a program record. A program-record 98 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better, including 20 who earned a 4.0. In setting a new program mark at 3.57, Volleyball has been at 3.42 or better in four of the past five semesters and has 12 straight semesters at 3.0 or higher. The Men’s Basketball Program has been at 3.0 or better for four consecutive semesters. Baseball’s four best semesters in team history have come in the past five semesters, as the 3.30 in Fall 2024 was its second-highest on record. The Men’s Soccer program earned a 3.37 while advancing to the NCAA Third Round, its 21st straight semester at 3.0 or above dating to the Fall of 2014. Women’s Golf (3.41) has been at 3.0 or better in all 23 semesters since joining in the Fall of 2013. Women’s Basketball (3.45) had its second-best mark on record in Shawn Poppie’s first full semester as Head Coach. Rowing has been above a 3.0 in 30 straight semesters and recorded its 52nd 3.0 or better in 53 total semesters since joining in the Fall of 1998. Gymnastics recorded a 3.62, and has been at 3.50 or better in all five semesters in which they’ve participated. GPA Breakdown by Sport Overall – 3.34 (Including Graduate Students) Baseball – 3.30 Basketball (M) – 3.07 Basketball (W) – 3.45 Football – 3.19 Golf (M) – 3.07 Golf (W) – 3.41 Gymnastics (W) – 3.62 Lacrosse (W) – 3.51 Rowing – 3.39 Soccer (M) – 3.37 Soccer (W) – 3.65 Softball – 3.58 Tennis (M) – 3.20 Tennis (W) – 3.65 Track & Field (M) – 3.03 Track & Field (W) – 3.34 Volleyball (W) – 3.57