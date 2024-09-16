Clemson-Stanford Homecoming gametime, TV network set

TigerNet Staff by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 5, September 27-28, including Clemson's Homecoming game with Stanford being a night kickoff (7 p.m./ESPN). It will be the first campus site meeting between the new ACC foes, following a lone 1986 matchup in the Gator Bowl, a 27-21 Clemson win. Friday, September 27 Virginia Tech at Miami - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced Saturday, September 28 Western Kentucky at Boston College – Noon ET on ACC Network Holy Cross at Syracuse – Noon ET on ACCNX – previously announced Northern Illinois at NC State – Noon ET on The CW Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock – previously announced North Carolina at Duke – 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Stanford at Clemson – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Florida State at SMU – 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network Come on home Sept. 28 for another night in Death Valley.



Kickoff time announced:

🏈: Clemson vs. Stanford

📆: Saturday, Sept. 28

📍: Death Valley

⏰: 7 p.m. ET

📺: ESPN



🎟️: https://t.co/TEtZTsa7iG pic.twitter.com/7HSYuOWPag — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 16, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now