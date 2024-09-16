CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson hosts Stanford at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 (ESPN).

Clemson-Stanford Homecoming gametime, TV network set
by - 2024 Sep 16 11:03

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 5, September 27-28, including Clemson's Homecoming game with Stanford being a night kickoff (7 p.m./ESPN).

It will be the first campus site meeting between the new ACC foes, following a lone 1986 matchup in the Gator Bowl, a 27-21 Clemson win.

Friday, September 27

Virginia Tech at Miami - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, September 28

Western Kentucky at Boston College – Noon ET on ACC Network

Holy Cross at Syracuse – Noon ET on ACCNX – previously announced

Northern Illinois at NC State – Noon ET on The CW

Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock – previously announced

North Carolina at Duke – 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Stanford at Clemson – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Florida State at SMU – 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network

